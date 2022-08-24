Author: Song Shuo

The recently aired drama “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” has a familiar feeling like the reunion of old friends. The identity of the protagonist in the play has been switched from a student to a newcomer in the workplace, and the bright line has also changed to “upgrading and fighting monsters” in the workplace, but the dark line It is also a friendship between sisters, which shows the real sense of 25-year-old young people facing the workplace and friendship. From youth to half-baked, the sequel of “Twenty Do Not Confused” did not fall into the dilemma of “sequel hard work”, and the characters and plot were more engaging.

A sequel to youthful friendship

In “Twenty Do Not Confused”, whether it’s Duan Jiabao, a star-chasing foodie, Luo Yan, who is crazy and cool, or Liang Shuang, who has the words “Don’t approach strangers” written on his face, the characteristics of several characters are very distinctive, and they were filmed. The blood of youth on campus. In “Twenty Do Not Confused 2”, the girls in dormitory 419 have been graduating for three years and have entered the workplace separately. Liang Shuang, played by Guan Xiaotong, is still a fan of Gao Leng Yujie, a “Sister Shuang” in the beauty live broadcast industry. She shouts “Link Up” in the live broadcast room every day, and has a meeting at 10 o’clock in the evening to review and lead the team to select products. In the first film, Duan Jiabao from a wealthy family, supported by his family after graduation, started an entertainment company, became his own boss, and changed from a star chaser to an agent who runs around looking for dramas for his artists, and often runs into walls. Jiang Xiaoguo successfully entered a large company, lived in a shared rental house, and was very frugal in food and clothing. In order to collect a down payment of one million for a house, she made herself a “roll king” in the workplace, and put “spell” Carved into the bones. Luo Yan designed a public account. Although she lived a comfortable nine-to-six life, her work was not satisfactory.

The career line of “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” is very down-to-earth, and the friendship of the girls is more profound and moving. Luo Yan’s 25th birthday, several sisters agreed in advance in the group to celebrate the birthday together. But everyone had something to do on the birthday, and Luo Yan was also sent to a private dinner to help, and traveled far away to help buy red wine. Seeing the distress message sent by Luo Yan before the shutdown, the other three rushed to the door of the hotel to wait for her. Liang Shuang also took advantage of the anchor and asked the team to bring expensive red wine. The other party was forced to pay the bill and acted for Luo Yan tone. The main artist of Duan Jiabao Entertainment Company resigned, and the company was facing bankruptcy. Jiang Xiaoguo took the initiative to ask for leave to help as a guest host, and Liang Shuang asked his assistant to bring the client to the show, helping Duan Jiabao successfully prepare for the cultural performance. Compared with the first part, the characters in “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” are more delicate and rich, and the girls are full of sincere friendships that inspire each other and achieve each other.

The test of the ‘half-baked’ sequel

From a 20-year-old who was ignorant and worried about credits, to a 25-year-old who experienced both career and emotional experience, from a 20-year-old campus life, to a sequel story that tells the common plight of the 25-year-old, similar to “Twenty Do Not Confused” from “youth” It is not uncommon for the sequels of domestic dramas to be “lightly familiar”, such as the “Ode to Joy” series, the “Youth Pie” series, as well as the “Dear, Loved” series, “Holiday Warm” series, etc. The sequels of these series are huge. Part of the story of the previous work is continued, but the audience’s request for the sequel is not only the continuation of the characters’ lives in the play, but also whether the original flavor of the previous work is preserved and whether a new story line can be extended.

From the perspective of “Twenty Do Not Confused 2”, the perspective of the sequel is more realistic. In terms of the presentation of current hot topics, “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” provides real details, not just superficial interpretation of lines. For example, after graduation, we agreed to “get together again next time” before we parted, but the next time we met in the group of friends, we couldn’t get together again. The rich second-generation Duan Jiabao could not understand how difficult it was to raise his salary by 1,000 yuan, but because his family suddenly encountered a financial crisis, he had to plan his life carefully. Only then did he understand that 1,000 yuan could be a month’s transportation fee or a long-term call fee, or 200 yuan. Root sausage, or even open a new gym card. The lines in the play “I have no reason for you to take this salary and dream with me” are very real life.

It is a little pity that the emotional line change of “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” is far-fetched. Although it continues the context and character of the previous work, the forced reorganization of the CP setting also makes the audience a little uncomfortable, such as Jiang Xiaoguo’s CP line. It broke in the second part, probably because some actors could not participate, but it affected the audience’s expectations for the characters’ “filling the hole”. If the sequel to the series of domestic dramas wants to continue the word of mouth, the creators need to show greater sincerity. (Song said)

[

责编：崔益明 ]