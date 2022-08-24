- VOA Satellite TV has observed the Russian-Ukrainian war for six months, and the United States has added another 3 billion US dollars to assist Ukraine; US polls show that more than half of Americans are in favor of supporting Ukraine to withdraw its troops from Russia VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
- U.S. to announce additional $3 billion in security aid for Ukraine on Wednesday RFI – Radio France Internationale
- U.S. announces about $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine Lianhe Zaobao
- Reuters/Ipsos poll: More than half of Americans think U.S. should support Ukraine until Russia pulls out VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
- The U.S. Department of Defense announced nearly $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including adding 6 sets of NASAMS air defense missiles and other equipment RFI – Radio France Internationale
- See full coverage on Google News