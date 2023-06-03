Frozen Soul – Glacial Domination – Album Review

Frozen Soul – Glacial Domination

Origin: Dallas / USA

Release: 19.05.2023

Label: Century Media Records

Duration: 42:32

Genre: Death Metal

It’s January 6th, 2021, the corona pandemic has the whole world in its ugly clutches. Everyone longs for the insidious virus to be vaccinated and a newcomer Death Metal from Dallas/USA overwhelms the whole scene with their debut album.

Crypt of Ice was the icebreaker that broke the corona-contaminated thoughts and with groovy death metal of the brand Bolt Thrower has flooded. Two and a half years later, the virus is hardly present, but Frozen Soul even more. The forthcoming album Glacial Domination re-opens the ice compartment full of goodies for Death Lead lovers.

After just two spins, the Texans’ groovy Death Metal ignites. The Texans stay true to their theme and sing about the deadly cold, ice and winter. It is striking how the independence and the songwriting have been fine-tuned. So they don’t let any song sound the same and convince with carbon numbers like Assimilator HEREas if Chuck Schuldiner rolling across a frozen lake with a tank and the mighty opener Invisible Tormentor.

So must death metal of the brand Frozen Soul sound!

In addition, the skilfully recorded horror synth melodies create a touch of morbid horror atmosphere that fits exactly into the concept of the album.

Especially the mean bastard Morbid Effigyin which John Galllagher von Dying Fetus with his delicate little voice, makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The fat guitar riffs literally overwhelm you.

In the end, the album has everything your heart desires. For my part, I would have wished for a more powerful production, as it would have accentuated the songs even better. So there are small deductions in the B grade. But that’s complaining on a high level: If the old warriors ever give up their jobs, the heirs of the American death metal scene are ready to follow in their big footsteps.

Conclusion

Frozen Soul step up with their second work Glacial Domination a new door of self-determination. Their ice-cold, groovy Death Metal hits the bloodstream as fast as possible and gives hope for more great deeds from the newcomers. neat 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Chad Green – Gesang

Michael Munday – guitar

Chris Bonner – guitar

Samantha Mobley – Bass

Matt Dennar – drums

Tracklist

01. Invisible Tormentor

02. Arsenal of War

03. Death and Glory

04. Morbid Effigy

05. Annihilation

06. Glacial Domination

07. Frozen Soul

08. Assimilator

09. Best Served Cold

10. Abominable

11. Atomic Winter

Links

Website Frozen Soul

Instagram Frozen Soul

Facebook Frozen Soul



