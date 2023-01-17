The TV series “Futuyuan” jointly produced by iQiyi and Straw Bear Pictures is currently being broadcast exclusively on iQiyi. It is reported that the drama is directed by Wu Qiang, Li Jingling is the screenwriter, and Wang Hedi, Chen Yuqi, He Rundong, and Zeng Li are the leading actors. Starring He Nan, Wang Yuexin, Guan Chang, Han Haotian and others. The costume drama with the theme of redemption and love featuring Xiao Duo (played by Wang Hedi) and Bu Yinlou (played by Chen Yuqi) was not only praised by netizens, but also attracted a lot of media to interpret it. In the latest plot, Buyinlou was forcibly made a concubine by Murong Gaogong, Xiao Duo and Buyinlou’s relationship was finally reconciled after experiencing misunderstandings, tensions, and mutual complaints.

Xiao Duo Buyinlou returns to the imperial city for two-way protection

Yin Xiao Duo, the head of Zhao Dingsi who was originally in power in the palace and devoted himself to avenging his younger brother, accidentally rescued Bu Yinlou, a young talent who had no intention of fighting in the palace and was free by nature. From then on, the two people who had no intersection at all gradually developed affection in the mutual testing, laughing and cursing, and after experiencing the emotional ups and downs outside the palace and inside the palace, they decided to stay together for a lifetime, break the feudal shackles together, and win for the two. love and freedom.

“Fu Tu Yuan” has been aired for most of the time, and the “redeemed love” that the series wants to express is also gradually reflected with the emotional development of the protagonists. Since Buyinlou returned to the palace with Murong Gaogong and was promoted, Xiao Duo also hurried back to the imperial city vowing to take Buyinlou away. However, in order to protect Xiao Duo, Bu Yinlou pretended to reject Xiao Duo, and at the same time flattered Murong Gao Gong. Xiao Duo was very depressed after being rejected, but with his lonely courage and deep love, Xiao Duo quickly found out the reason why Bu Yinlou rejected him, and decided to stay together for a lifetime even if he was against the power—” This imperial city is surrounded by walls, and we cannot escape.” “Then I will tear down this wall.”

If we say that before Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou chose to be together based on their mutual liking, then now they choose to stay together faithfully and bravely after facing parting and seeing the horror and oppression of supreme power. In the latest trailer, Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou Yu Luming Jianjia officially rebuilt their relationship, and their emotional state has returned to the funny style they used to get along with in Western Shu. However, there are still dangers around the two, not only Murong Gaogong Send people to monitor from time to time, and Empress Rong An deliberately framed Buyinlou. In order to plan, Xiao Duo pretended to pour poisonous wine on Buyinlou. The news of the mastermind was conveyed to Murong Gaogong. With the death of Empress Rong An, the real murderer who killed Xiao Duo’s younger brother gradually surfaced. Whether Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou would fall into emotional crisis again because of the murderer, the audience wondered. Wait and see.

Most of the broadcasts of Futuyuan were widely praised and the word-of-mouth and plot have been steadily rising

It has been more than half of the broadcast of “Futuyuan”. Not only did netizens talk about the plot, and the data rankings of various platforms have been rising all the way. , various media have evaluated from all aspects.

In terms of the plot, the combination of characters, lines, light-hearted painting style, and background tragic background is interpreted from a thorough perspective: “The more joyous and humorous the drama is, the more it has a deep meaning of “writing sadness with joy”. Those scenes of joy that are not pure enough are full of oppression, while those scenes of pure romance are full of helplessness that will eventually disappear. In terms of roles, the role of Xiao Duo, played by Wang Hedi, was first certified by the media to fit Xiao Duo’s “overlord” setting, and then given Xiao Duo “a strong, forbearing and secretive role, which is very touching. ” and the Buyinlou played by Chen Yuqi, who was once evaluated as a “brained heroine”. Spend lying flat. “As for the emotional line in the play, the media also took great pleasure in interpreting it. The sweetness and refreshingness, and the ingenious anti-routine are the most frequent comments given by everyone.

“Not only the internal and external demands of joy and sorrow, but also the hope of Mingguang, and even some inadvertent enlightenment of modernity.” Perhaps, this is why “Futu Yuan” can not only let the audience experience the pressure-free pursuit of the drama, but also can withstand the media. Let’s interpret and appreciate the reasons with professionals.

“Futuyuan” is being broadcast exclusively on the iQIYI platform. VIP members will update 2 episodes every Sunday to Tuesday at 20:00, and non-members will transfer 1 episode for free every Sunday to Thursday at 20:00. January 24 The membership is over, and the transfer is complete on February 13. Tonight at 20:00, continue to watch Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou break the shackles of imperial power and fight bravely for love and freedom.