Toge Productions, the research and development team of “Coffee Talk”, announced that its new PvE multiplayer survival horror work “Whisper Mountain Outbreak” is scheduled to be launched on the Steam platform, and the release date is undecided.

Whispering Mountain Outbreak is a PvE multiplayer survival horror game set in 1998 on Mt. The ruins in the deep mountains unintentionally triggered a disaster. When the mysterious magic mist surrounds them, people also hear whispers and monsters appear… Players will explore abandoned buildings, fight monsters, solve puzzles, and try to escape the area.

In the game, players need to cooperate with teammates. While knocking down enemies, they also need to solve puzzles, find keys, and work together to find a way to escape from the mountain. Players can use melee or long-range weapons to repel enemies. And can use the resources collected during the journey to make items or weapons to further enhance the character’s combat power. In addition, players can also learn more about the cursed town and the secrets behind it by talking with NPC characters.

The new PC work “Whispering Mountain Outbreak” is scheduled to be launched on the Steam platform, and the release date is undecided.