Genoa – He died in an emergency room of his hospital, the San Martino, where for more than an hour they tried to save him but there was nothing to do. A heart attack late yesterday evening was fatal.

The news of the sudden disappearance of Salvatore Giuffrida it immediately spread during the night and left the Ligurian healthcare world dismayed. Among the first to rush to the hospital were the president of the Region Giovanni Toti, and the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola, in addition to his staff, also some primary doctors, managers and doctors.

The 59-year-old manager took over San Martino in early 2021 and in two years he had transformed and relaunched it. “It’s my big challenge,” she often said. He had succeeded.

Today the funeral home at San Martino, the funeral on Thursday in Loano

Today in the hall of the church of San Martino the funeral chamber will be set up starting at 3 pm. Tomorrow, in the hospital church, the rosary is scheduled at 6pm.

The funeral will be celebrated on Thursday at 11, in Loano, in the church of San Giovanni Battista in via alla Chiesa 1.

The note of San Martino

“The Health Directorate of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital informs, with deep sorrow, that the affection of his loved ones has been missed due to a sudden illness the General Manager Salvatore Giuffrida”, reads a note from the hospital. “All the Management and the employees of the Polyclinic gather around his family members and together they mourn the loss of their Chief Executive Officer”.

Greetings from your staff

Giuffrida is remembered in a letter by her staff: “You taught us to be a TEAM and to defuse tensions, always, with a smile. For you, no problem was insurmountable, if faced by relying on the group. WE now have the task of continuing the tiring and revolutionary path you have undertaken, successfully. Fact demonstrated by the incredible affection that you and your family are receiving in these sad and complicated hours. Hello ‘DG’, indeed… ‘Save’”.

The message of condolence from Governor Toti and the Giunta

“With deep sorrow, the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and all the council members express condolences and dismay at the disappearance of the general director of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital, Salvatore Giuffrida, struck by a sudden illness”, reads a note from the Region.

“Today is a sad day – writes the president Toti -. Ligurian health care loses one of its pillars and one of its best guides while we all lose a special person, always available and cheerful, with an immense dedication to the hospital he ran. The sudden death of Salvatore Giuffrida leaves us dismayed and saddened. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. We gather around the whole community of the San Martino hospital – continues Toti – that Salvatore Giuffrida has guided in the best possible way in these years of management, with the wind in favor and with the wind against, like the true sailor he was. Our deepest gratitude goes to him for what he has done for all of us. Bye Salvatore, we will not forget you”.

A minute of silence in the regional council

The session of the Ligurian Regional Council opened with a minute’s silence to remember the general director of San Martino, Salvatore Giuffrida, who died yesterday evening at the age of 59, and Andrea Demattei, the 14-year-old boy who died in an accident in canoe in the Entella river

Alisa: “A capable and determined man with a strong team spirit leaves us”

Alisa, together with the Strategic Management and the whole company, expresses deep condolences for the sudden death of Salvatore Giuffrida, general manager of the San Martino polyclinic hospital. It can be read in a note. “Deeply saddened by what happened, we express our sincere condolences, together with a heartfelt embrace to Salvatore’s family – says Filippo Ansaldi, general manager of Alisa – we are left with a capable and determined man, with a strong team spirit who in these two years has led the polyclinic with great professionalism and dedication, always in support of Ligurian health care”.

Bassetti: “We doctors lose an important guide, I lose a friend”

Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases of the Genoese polyclinic, recalls his Dg with a post on Facebook: “Tonight Salvatore Giuffrida, general director of the San Martino hospital” in Genoa suddenly passed away. “A great professional at the service of the public health and hospital system, who has been able to combine determination and courage with a clear idea and a precise project for the health of the future”. “We healthcare professionals lose an important guide – he writes – I lose a friend who always knew how to play down with a nice joke to explain important concepts. I will miss your messages full of facets and your football ‘menaggi’. Good wind Captain!! Bye Salva. RIP”.

Uil Liguria: “Loyal interlocutor and indispensable resource for the sector”

“We learn with bewilderment of the sudden disappearance of the general director of the San Martino hospital in Genoa Salvatore Giuffrida. Healthcare in Liguria is losing a professional, a loyal interlocutor and an indispensable resource for the sector ”, he says in one from Uil Liguria. “Uil Liguria is close to the family, work colleagues, all the staff of San Martino and the institutions in this moment of pain and bewilderment”.

Cisl Liguria: “Our Region is losing an important point of reference”

“We are saddened by the sudden disappearance of the general director of the San Martino hospital in Genoa Salvatore Giuffrida. We are close to the San Martino family and all the work colleagues who have appreciated his human and professional qualities over the years. Our Region loses an important point of reference for Ligurian health, a loyal and correct person who has shown professionalism and passion during his commitment to the sector “, explain Cisl Liguria and Cisl Public Function Liguria in a note.

The Pd group in the Region: “Liguria loses a competent and attentive professional”

“The Council Group of the Democratic Party in the Liguria Region expresses its deepest condolences for the sudden disappearance of the general director of the San Martino Salvatore Giuffrida hospital. Liguria is losing a competent and attentive professional, with great availability and humanity, a loyal and present “, so in a note the leader of the Democratic Party Article One in the Liguria Region Luca Garibaldi. “To the family our deepest condolences and deep sympathy to the whole world of Ligurian health and to the community of the San Martino hospital”, adds Luca Garibaldi.

M5S: “The news of Giuffrida’s disappearance has left us dismayed”

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Salvatore Giuffrida. The news that arrived this morning left us dismayed. We gather around all his loved ones and the large family of the San Martino Polyclinic. Genoa and Liguria lose an esteemed professional”, declare the group leader of the M5S Fabio Tosi with his colleague Paolo Ugolini.