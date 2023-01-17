Home News The “pico y placa” began in Santiago de Cali
The “pico y placa” began in Santiago de Cali

Since yesterday, Monday, January 16, Santiago de Cali began to take the ‘pico y placa’ measure seriously with a new rotation, which for this first semester begins with the digits 3 and 4 from 6:00 to 20:00.

In addition to maintaining the same conditions as the previous year, it is important to note that this week will be educational for drivers. In other words, the total sanction corresponding to $560,000 for non-compliance with the measure will not be applied.

Exempt Vehicles:

•Taxis.

•Motocicletas.

•Official vehicles.

•Electric and hybrid vehicles, in combination electric-Diesel and electric-gasoline.

•Vehicles that are exempt and can access through an administrative procedure included in the decree.

“The decree was issued for the entire validity of 2023 and the first week will be pedagogical. This does not mean that nothing happens: whoever traveled in ‘pico y placa’ incurs a sanction that has a pecuniary value and will have to take a course, ”explained the Secretary of Mobility of Cali.

Remember that the congestion charge will be available in the next few days with the respective administrative act.

First semester with ‘Pico y Placa’:

-Monday: 3 and 4.

-Tuesday: 5 and 6.

-Wednesday: 7 and 8.

-Thursday: 9 and 0.

-Friday: 1 and 2.

Second half:

From July 1 to December 29, Mondays will be for license plates ending in 1 and 2; Tuesday, 3 and 4; Wednesday, 5 and 6; Thursday, 7 and 8, and Friday, 9 and 0.

“With the increase in the public transport fare (2,700 pesos, this year for the MIO), adjustments must be made,” concluded the Mobility Secretary of Cali, William Vallejo.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

