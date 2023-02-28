The store space of BLACKY B has its own complete personality and soul.

From the Taiyuan Tianmei Xintiandi store last year, to the Wuhan Dream Times Square store, to the Shandong Zibo Ginza store that will open on the 26th of this month,For the brand, the shaping of space is like a trace of brand aesthetics, but also a trace of the original intention of brand creation.

BLACKY B，

It is the aesthetic revival of contemporary fashion in contrast to traditional art.

The light-toned stone finishes and Roman-style door openings all originated in Europe, where classicism originated. To be exact:Ancient Greek aesthetics.

BLACKY B starts from beautiful materials in nature, lingering in the evolution and rebirth of German and French bloodlines, combined with the achievements of human industrial civilization, relying on the brand’s understanding of the digital code of the human body, the artistic conception of the pen is a capitalized ZERO: a geometric circle is an ancient The most basic elements of Roman theaters, arenas, opera stages… are the origin of eternal beauty.

With the help of the lens in Wuhan Dream Times Square store, we embark on this journey of yesterday to the future.

store design theme

Women’s parlor/salon

The Muse of BLACKY B has always been a career woman with strength and power, and expects to accompany them to grow together, giving friendship and expanding the boundaries of work.

The theme of the store design is the living room of the female office space or the salon of the social occasion, which follows the secret social code of the brand: professional women wearing BLACKY B meet each other at work or in life, and they recognize each other without saying a word, just like In a secret club.

The design theme and concept of the BLACKY B store are also marked with this social password.The mall store provides BLACKY B customers with a power space from the workplace to the living room: moderately relaxed but without losing tension.

spatial visual language

curves and waste

Circles constitute the spatial visual language of BLACKY B.In the actual environment, it is egg-shaped or even S-shaped, which varies according to different commercial environment venues.

This language is first of all feminine and classical; compared to the old-fashioned and square site conditions, the curve becomes a declaration of “waste” (she cunningly uses the hidden corner space as the back office), thus reflecting a unique personality modern colors。

The circle also represents: tolerance, independence, and equality; BLACKY B is never a woman who only sets roles on March 8.

VIP Room

Hidden secrets

step up the steps

enter the roman gate

welcome!

BLACKY B’s hall within hall, shop within shop－VIP Room:

A selection of clothing albums are ready to go, and the drinking area is warm and pleasant; in the meantime, clothing matching becomes a creative process without interruption, or you can choose to spend time with close friends and enjoy the subtle social vocabulary brought by clothing. Brand-exclusive VIP Room, including dressing room, clothing selection display and mini salon.

When BLACKY B’s store space opens its doors in more cities to welcome them, the living room will really come alive, generating a kind of flowing energy. This energy flows from one city to another, from one woman to another, conveying the declaration of beauty and giving the power of choice, endlessly.

we prepare

And you, come as promised,

make a decision.