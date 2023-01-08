[The Epoch Times, January 08, 2023](Reported by The Epoch Times, San Francisco, USA) On January 7, 2023, Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe held two consecutive performances at the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House. One full, one full. There were many guests in the theater, the audience was enthusiastic, and the mainstream elites passed on word of mouth, making Shen Yun’s reputation as “the world‘s first show” famous all over the world.

Some fans presented flowers and wine to Shen Yun’s artistic director that day, expressing the audience’s infinite admiration and gratitude.

Ms. Li, a Chinese immigrant from Myanmar, once enjoyed Shen Yun performances during the epidemic, and was impressed by the beauty of Shen Yun. Today I brought more than 10 relatives and friends from Myanmar to see Shen Yun.”

At 7:15 p.m. on January 7, in the San Francisco Opera House, before Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe’s fourth local performance, Ms. Inewa Ruzeville, a nurse from the University of California, San Francisco, and three other students who came to watch the performance with her A companion and two children specially sent flowers and fine wine to Shen Yun’s artistic director to express their gratitude to Shen Yun’s director.

Ms. Ruzeville had seen Shen Yun before, and she said that she liked Shen Yun very much, so she sent flowers and fine wine to thank Shen Yun Performing Arts for coming to San Francisco again.

Mainlanders in San Francisco Thank Shen Yun for Delivering “Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance”

“What the world lacks now is ‘Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance’!” Ms. Yan, a Chinese from San Francisco, said highly after watching Shen Yun’s performance, “It is very worthwhile to spread ‘Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance’!”

On the evening of January 7, Ms. Yan, a mainland Chinese in San Francisco, took her two children to watch the fourth performance.

This is the first time for Ms. Yan to watch Shen Yun. She said, “I think this is a good opportunity to watch with my two children. They grew up in the United States and have limited knowledge of traditional Chinese culture. I want to take this opportunity. , let them understand what it feels like to be in the true traditional sense of Chinese culture, and let them experience the inheritance of this culture through this way of artistic expression. This is my wish.”

Ms. Yan deeply admires Shen Yun for its promotion of traditional Chinese culture and its global reputation, “I think it is very rare…Shen Yun can make such a great effort to inherit Chinese traditional culture, which is amazing!”

Ms. Yan highly admired the Falun Gong values ​​of “Truthfulness, Compassion and Forbearance” displayed in Shen Yun performances. She praised, “Of course! I think the principle of Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance is worth (promoting) not only in China, but also in the whole world. Now that the world is declining, the entire humanistic morality has declined very seriously. What is lacking now is ‘Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance. ’, quite core, the most essential and true thing about being a human being actually needs to be propagated, or restored and restored.”

She continued, “Getting along with each other is very essential, whether it is between countries, between nations, between people, if this (Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance) can be recognized, or It is inheritance, very important, very important!”

“Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance, treating people with Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance, spreading it in China and around the world is something worth doing,” she said.

Ms. Yan liked the traditional Chinese culture presented by Shen Yun very much, and excitedly counted the characters in historical allusions, such as Lu Zhishen, Chang’e, and Concubine Yang. She said, “Today when they (the children) saw Concubine Yang, I told them that in Chinese history, this is a true story.”

She appreciated Shen Yun’s artistic performance, which is of great educational significance to children, “They understand (traditional Chinese culture) through this kind of stage performance and artistic way, which may be more intuitive and effective than mine.”

For example, Ms. Yan said that her son likes playing erhu solo very much. “Through erhu performances, he can learn about the ancient and traditional musical instruments and understand traditional Chinese culture.”

Amazon’s technical director praised Shen Yun for “shocking the soul!”

“Soul-shocking!” Mr. Troy Hewitt, Architecture Director of Amazon Web Services (AWS), was amazed after watching the performance. “The dance skills, music, and the colors of the dynamic sky are all amazing!”

On the afternoon of January 7, Mr. Troy Hewitt, Architecture Director of Amazon Web Services (AWS), and his wife watched Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe’s third local performance at the San Francisco Opera House.

“I was deeply shocked!” Hewitt said, what impressed me the most was the story of practitioners fighting the persecution told in the performance. “Before we saw the performance, we didn’t know about the persecution in China.” The young girl hangs the banner on the tree and people just want to express their beliefs. Shocking!”

He believes that “people should have the right to express their opinions, or to live in the way they see fit.” But in today’s China, this right is deprived.

Hewitt admires Shen Yun’s mission of reviving traditional culture, “I support it, especially in China, and actually anywhere in the world, it is very important.”

Hewitt also felt the energy in the Shen Yun performance, “Yes, it’s really like lightning. It feels like all the Shen Yun artists put their energy into the performance.”

Mrs. Hewitt said that Shen Yun’s handkerchief dance is her favorite, “I like handkerchief dance, and I think it (dance) is difficult.” His figure is soft and flexible, and his skills are superb.” He was also amazed at the story of Zhao Zilong single-handedly rescuing a child from thousands of troops, and he said, “It’s really incredible.”

Dance teacher praises Shen Yun for its inspiration

“I like (Shen Yun) very much.” Former Russian ballet dancer Anna Gemma was deeply inspired after enjoying the Shen Yun performance. “I myself learned ballet and folk dance.” Fitness studio founder Anna Gemma watched the third show of the day with her boyfriend.

Anna Gemma graduated from the Russian University of Arts and Culture with a major in dance. After immigrating to the United States, she danced in the Colorado Opera House and the Flamenco Dance Troupe. Once in San Francisco, dance with the Ballets Russes. Based on her love of dance, she also started a ballet gym. Gemma said that she has been looking forward to seeing Shen Yun performances.

As a professional dancer and dance coach, Gemma has great admiration for the artistic attainments of Shen Yun performers, “It can be seen that they have undergone great training and their bodies are extremely flexible. They have superb dance skills, exquisite choreography, and beautiful costumes , this is a masterpiece of ingenious conception and originality. The performance is like clouds and flowing water, and the dances are one after another, flowing and natural.”

Another thing Gemma learned from watching Shen Yun performances is traditional Chinese culture, “I learned a lot about the history of China before the Communist Party.” She agrees with the strict self-discipline in traditional Chinese culture.

“As a dance teacher, I should also ask my students to be strict with themselves. Only through persistent training can they be successful and be able to perform so beautifully and effortlessly on stage.” She said that she also appreciates Shen Yun’s dance art The way to express the connotation of divinity, “I am also a person who advocates divinity.”

She also praised Shen Yun’s live orchestra, “Shen Yun’s live music helped me get more involved in it, and I felt like I was there.”

Gemma said that she would recommend Shen Yun to her friends, “Even if they don’t understand dance, they can learn a lot about history and culture. Especially in San Francisco, the Chinese community is very large. I think everyone will appreciate the cultural background of Shen Yun. like.”

Mainlanders praise Shen Yun for being pleasing to the eye and spreading the truth

Ms. Feng, a mainland Chinese in San Francisco, saw Shen Yun performance for the first time. She said, “My daughter is learning to dance, so I took her to see Shen Yun. After watching the performance, my daughter likes it very much.”

Ms. Feng said that her family came from other cities to enjoy Shen Yun performances.

“I really think it’s very good, it makes people feel happy, and it feels very real. Because there are some things that you can’t see in China, you can only see them here, and they are deceived in China.” She said from the Shen Yun performance During the interview, I learned a lot of the truth, “It’s like the epidemic, and the truth about (Falun Gong) being persecuted. My husband saw some of it from Zhang Tianliang’s program, so I also understand it.”

She said, “There is very real content in the performance, and the basic skills of dancing are very good. My daughter also likes dancing very much, so I hope she will come to appreciate this kind of dance.”

