And he added: «In general I can say that the issue of the overcrowding of the cities of art puts the art cities themselves at risk and must be addressed, but give me the time to study and deepen the dossiers. However, I believe that something, I don’t know what, needs to be done to ensure a lightening and compatibility of access to cities of art. There are also many problems to keep in mind though: even the legal ones linked to people’s mobility rights ».