Sangiuliano: “I will study the dossier on the access ticket for Venice”

«I study, I deepen the questions and then I express a definite point of view. In general, I say that the issue of the overcrowding of the cities of art, which puts the cities themselves at risk, must be addressed ». This was said by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, on the introduction of the access contribution for Venice.

He did not comment on the modalities: «I will only be able to say this when I have studied the dossier in depth. Certainly, something must be done to ensure a lightening and compatibility of access to cities, also considering the legal problems linked to the international mobility of people ”.

And he added: «In general I can say that the issue of the overcrowding of the cities of art puts the art cities themselves at risk and must be addressed, but give me the time to study and deepen the dossiers. However, I believe that something, I don’t know what, needs to be done to ensure a lightening and compatibility of access to cities of art. There are also many problems to keep in mind though: even the legal ones linked to people’s mobility rights ».

