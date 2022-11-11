Home World Ukraine war: 4 things to watch as Russian troops withdraw from Kherson ‘completed redeployment’ – BBC News
World

Ukraine war: 4 things to watch as Russian troops withdraw from Kherson ‘completed redeployment’ – BBC News

by admin
Ukraine war: 4 things to watch as Russian troops withdraw from Kherson ‘completed redeployment’ – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/E31C/production/_127604185_cf47df7d-6d3b-480b-9b48-68209e203551.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

Russia has announced the withdrawal of its troops from Kherson, months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The BBC’s Moscow correspondent Will Vernon (Will Vernon) reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense announced in a daily battle update that “at 5:00 this morning Moscow time, the redeployment of Russian troops to the east bank of the Dnieper has been completed.”

“During the redeployment, not a single piece of military equipment was left. All Russian servicemen were transferred across the river without any loss of Russian troops, equipment and supplies.”

The Russian Defense Ministry also cited the troops’ achievements in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

You may also like

Chinese companies blocked by Covid-19 return to travel...

Tonga, 7.1 magnitude earthquake at sea: “Tsunami risk”

The “canary” of the US economy is about...

Israel, Herzog will give Netanyahu the task to...

Amazonia, the directors of the forest: the indigenous...

Inflation, Brussels revises its forecasts upwards: prices will...

Apple helps Chinese censorship: limited the AirDrop function...

Spectators kidnapped by Ukrainians: the theatrical show that...

US midterm elections 2022: The history-making elector and...

Midterm Usa, Georgia decisive for the Senate. A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy