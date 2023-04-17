FUNERALS | APRIL 17, 2023

17/04/2023 – 01:38 Funeral

16/04/2023

BELTRÁN, MARTA OFELIA (qepd) Died 4/16/23|. Her children, Exequiel, Rita, Claudia, Eugenia, Brothers, María, Juan Carlos, grandchildren, nephews and other relatives. Her remains will be buried today in LA PIEDA cemetery-SERVICE CARRIED OUT BY NORTE BENEFICIOS- LA PLATA 162- TELEPHONE 4219787.

BOLAÑEZ, FRANKLIN AMERICA (qepd) Died on 4/14/23|. Enrique Bobes and Mrs. Together with his children Kike, Lili, Pablo, Rocío and their respective families accompany their sister Luchi, their children and other relatives at this very smelly moment and pray for their eternal rest. His remains were buried in the Parque de la Paz cemetery.

BRIZUELA, TERESA BEATRIZ (qepd) Passed away on 4/16/23|. Her husband, Ramon, her children, Walter, Claudia, grandson, Alejo, brothers, nephews and other relatives. Her remains will be buried today in the Sol de Mayo cemetery-SERVICE CARRIED OUT BY NORTE BENEFICIOS- LA PLATA 162- TELEPHONE 4219787.

CARABAJAL, AGUSTÍN ANICETO (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. They pray for his eternal rest in the arms of the Lord. His nephews Jorge Carabajal José Carabajal, Carla Lescano and Leticia Lescano.

CARABAJAL, AGUSTÍN ANICETO (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. “Lord, he is already in his House, allow him to caress the light of your face and grant him eternal rest”. His sister-in-law Luisa Coronel, his children Jorge, José, Carla and Leticia.

FERREYRA, ROSA ANGÉLICA (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. Her children, Fernando, Carlos, Rosa, daughter-in-law, Fabiana, her grandchildren, Lujan, Fabricio, brothers, nephews and other relatives. Her remains were buried yesterday in La Piedad Cemetery. Service carried out by NORTE BENEFICIOS- La Plata 162- telephone 4219787.

FERREYRA, ROSA ANGÉLICA (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. Her children Carlitos, Rosita and Fernando, her daughter by Fabiana and her grandchildren participate with deep sorrow in her death and offer prayers in her memory.

FERREYRA, ROSA ANGÉLICA (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. Her brothers Carlos, Norma, Pirulo, Gringo, Negra, Dany, María, Marcela, Norma Angélica, Claudio, her brothers. pol. Hugo and Lidia participate with deep pain in her death and raise prayers in her memory.

FERREYRA, ROSA ANGÉLICA (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. Her brother Alberto Ferreyra, her sister. pol. Cristina, her nephews Martín and Matías participate with deep pain in her death and raise prayers in her memory.

FERREYRA, ROSA ANGÉLICA (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. Her sister Norma hers, her brother pol. Hugo Barraza, her nephews Dany and Ely and their respective families participate with deep sorrow in her death and offer prayers in her memory.

FERREYRA, ROSA ANGELICA (qepd) Died 4/15/23|. His nephews Andrew, Lito, Vanessa, Gisela, Martin, Matthias, Eli, Dany, Louis, Christian, Walter, Joseph, Nancy, Claudio, Joseph Louis, Sebastian, Luciano, Cecilia, Paulo, Facundo, Claudia, Liliana, Gaby and Martin share with deep sorrow his passing and raise prayers in his memory.

LUNA, JUAN DOMINGO (RIP) Passed away on 4/14/23|. Luis Sandoval, his wife, Elena, and his children, Santiago, Cecilia, and Ana, together with their respective families, mournfully participate in the death of their beloved neighbor Juan, and accompany their children, Claudio and Mariana, in such a painful moment. Are requested prayer in his memory

MELIÁN, BRÍGIDO (RIP) Passed away on 4/16/23|. His wife Francisca Imelda Núñez, his children Matilde, Sandra, María Soledad, Raúl, his in-laws, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brothers Rosanio, Rafael and other relatives pray for his eternal rest and participate with deep sorrow his death. His remains will be buried in the Los Núñez cemetery. Cob. caruso. Cia. Arg. de Seguros SA Service carried out by the company HUGO A. GUBAIRA SRLHIRIGOYEN Nº531 Tel. 429-6027 – Cel.:385-5357628.

MENDOZA, SECOND HIPOLITO (qepd) Passed away on 4/16/23|. They participate with deep pain. His wife Marcela, his children: Mónica, Cintia, Mario, Fernando, grandchildren and other relatives. They pray a prayer in his memory. His remains were buried in the Maco cemetery. Funerals and TANATOPRAXIA CARRIED OUT BY NUEVA EMPRESA GOROSTIZA.

MONTENEGRO, FELIPE (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. They participate with deep pain. His children Norma, Mario, Ramón, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. Pray a prayer in his memory, his remains were buried in the Santo Domingo cemetery. Funerals and Tanatopraxia CARRIED OUT BY NUEVA EMPRESA GOROSTIZA.

ORIETA, LUCIANO DE JESÚS (RIP) Passed away on 4/16/23|. His wife, Blanca, his children, Karina, Roxana, Gabriel, grandchildren, nephews and other relatives. His remains will be buried today in LA PIEDAD cemetery-SERVICE CARRIED OUT BY NORTE BENEFICIOS- LA PLATA 162- TELEPHONE 4219787.

PESCE, ABEL (RIP) Passed away on 4/12/23|. Directors of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the governor’s cabinet of advisors, employees of the institution and the Technological Node, accompany their loved ones in these moments of sadness, asking for prayers for relief and memory.

PESCE, ABEL (RIP) Passed away on 4/12/23|. Professional of excellence, who put all his experience and knowledge at the service of the province. The Secretary of Science and Technology, Ing. Adrián Suarez, requests prayers in his memory. May God have him in glory and shine for him the light that has no end. They accompany their loved ones in this difficult moment.

PONCE, HUGO LEONEL (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. They participate with deep pain. His wife Amalia, his daughters: Valle, Fernanda, nephews, grandchildren and other relatives. They pray a prayer in his memory, his remains were buried in the La Piedad cemetery. Funeral and Tanatopraxia Performed BY NEW COMPANY GOROSTIZA..

RUIZ, JULIO ARGENTINO (RIP) Passed away on 4/15/23|. His wife Mariana, his children, Mayra, Alejandra, Ester, Antonella, Pablo, Gonzalo, his grandchildren, Miguel, Paula, Julieta, siblings, nephews and other relatives. His remains were buried yesterday at the Manogasta cemetery. Service carried out by NORTE BENEFICIOS- La Plata 162- telephone 4219787.

VILLALBA, AMANDA (qepd) Passed away on 4/16/23|. Her children Ramon and Adelina, children by Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members share with pain her death, her remains were buried yesterday in the Parque de la Paz cemetery. ANICETO GUBAIRA AND SON COMPANY.

VILLALBA, AMANDA (qepd) Passed away on 4/16/23|. Her brother Carlos A. Villaba, her wife Nora and her children participate with deep sorrow in her death. Amanda rest in peace! We will miss you!

ARIAS, JORGE OSCAR (RIP) Passed away on 4/8/23|. His brothers, cousins, nephews and brothers-in-law invite him to mass today at 8:00 p.m. in the Santa Rita parish, on the occasion of the nine days after his departure to the Father’s House.

ARIAS, JORGE OSCAR (RIP) Passed away on 4/8/23|. Friends, neighbors and veterans of the Estudiante club, we are deeply grateful to those who accompanied us in such a difficult moment and we invite you to mass today at 8:00 p.m. in the Santa Rita parish on the occasion of the 9th day of her departure to the Celestial Kingdom. We ask for prayers in his dear memory.

SUÁREZ, MARIO GUSTAVO (Pear) (RIP) Passed away on 1/17/23|. I would like to tell you so many things but you are no longer here, I would like to tell you how much you are missed, I would like to tell you the good and bad of my days, I would like to tell you about my defeats and my achievements. I’d love to tell you how many times I’ve felt like I couldn’t anymore. I would like you to know how proud you make me feel, having been part of your life. Since you left I tell you countless things. Know? I have cried talking to you through your portrait. I have smiled remembering our anecdotes and joys, such valuable and wonderful moments, moments where I was so happy, moments where you were. I always ask you to guide my steps and the steps of our most loved ones… We miss you very much. His wife Andrea, your children of the heart Lucas, Agustina, Tomas, Benja, Franco and Luciano invite you to the mass that will be held in the San Juan Diego chapel (Bº Saint Germain) on 4/17/23 at 8:00 p.m. We ask for a prayer in his dear memory.

SUÁREZ, MARIO GUSTAVO (Pear) (RIP) Passed away on 1/17/23|. It’s been 3 months since the day you went to meet the arms of the Lord. We only ask you for strength and resignation to be able to endure the rest of this life without you. Rest in peace my beautiful angel. We love you and we will love you forever. We will never forget you. Your parents Susana and Mario, your brothers Andrea and family, Hugo and family, Luis and family, your son Tomás and other relatives invite you to the mass that will be held in the San Juan Diego chapel (Bº Saint Germain) on the 17th/ 4/23 at 8 p.m. We ask for a prayer in his dear memory.

HOYOS, OFELIA MAGDALENA (qepd) Died 4/16/23|. Her children Nicolas, Patricia, Marcel and Lito left. his passed away Her remains were inhuman yesterday in rl cement. Jardín del Sol. Burial carried out NORTH SOCIAL SERVICES Laprida 383.

MANZUR, SARA MARÍA (qepd) Passed away on 4/13/23|. Dear friend. You will live eternally in our hearts. Your friends Ramón Rojas, Magui Carrizo, Javier, Daniel, Verónica Rojas and families are accompanying your family at this time.

SUÁREZ, ANTONIA ROXANA (qepd) Passed away on 4/16/23|. Her children, grandchildren, brothers, nephews, husband, friends and other relatives of hers participate in her death. Her remains were veiled and buried in the Los Quiroga cemetery. Org. ANTONIO GUBAIRA HNOS SRL

SUÁREZ, ANTONIA ROXANA (qepd) Passed away on 4/16/23|. Her sister Rosita, nephews Ramiro, Victoria, Eugenio and her great-nephew Mateo, regret your early departure and remember you with much love.

SUÁREZ, ANTONIA ROXANA (qepd) Passed away on 4/16/23|. We will remember you forever with much love. her sisters, nephews and her great-nephews.

IBÁÑEZ, SONIA NANCY (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. Her children Estrella and Miltons, her mother Norma, her siblings Cintia, Veronica and Rita and other relatives painfully participate in her death, her remains were buried yesterday in the Fernandez cemetery. SERV SOC AMPARO SRL. ANICETO GUBAIRA AND SON COMPANY.

IBÁÑEZ, SONIA NANCY (qepd) Passed away on 4/15/23|. The educational community, management and teachers and all the staff of Kindergarten No. 119 “Mi Pequeño Labrador” of Colonia El Simbolar, participate with deep pain in the departure of our teacher Sonia Ibañéz. They raise prayers in the dear memory of her. “Let the light that has no end shine for her.”

JUÁREZ, MARCIO BONIFACIO (qepd) Passed away on 4/14/23|. The Lord covers him with his mantle of mercy and grace. Sara, Cacho and Raul Mastroiacovo participate with deep pain in his death and ask for prayers in his memory.