Fusion sound instead of fusion kitchen: concert dates for inn.wien + Drehwerk – mica

The inn.wien ensemble was formed in November 2020 out of the conviction to give the young generation of classical music a voice. With inn.wien + Drehwerk, the fourth full program will be presented between April 18 and 21 after lautStark (2020/2021), inn.wien/out.door (2021) and Iridescence (2022). According to the naming in Tyrol and the federal capital.

Progressive string*sound meets jazz

Classic(s) are good, contemporary sounds and new compositions have it all: In April 2023 meets in the concert series inn.wien + Drehwerk progressive string*sound on jazz. The inn.wien ensemble works together with the jazz trio on three dates Drehwerk.

In Kufstein (April 18), Innsbruck (April 19) and Vienna (April 21), music lovers will experience a colorful evening – from the program to the colorful dress code of the musicians.

Premieres of contemporary works by up-and-coming composers

The innovative thing: the pieces are composed and the arrangements set in such a way that classical and jazz sounds are inextricably linked. Strings and jazz musicians don’t just accompany each other; for the musical performance are violin, cello, viola and double bass (inn.wien) essential, as well as piano, bass and percussion (Drehwerk). A new whole is created for three concerts.

The 20 artists in total are dedicated to a completely new repertoire and premiere performances of contemporary works by up-and-coming Austrian composers – including Florian Willeitner, Thomas Gansch, Judith Ferstl and Anna Reisigl.

Term

April 18, 2023, Kufstein Fortress

April 19, 2023, greenhouse Innsbruck

April 21, 2023, coffin factory Vienna