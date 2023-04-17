“Demand for insect repellents rises in the early heat” E-mart 24 prepares promotional events :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

(Photo = Provided by Emart 24) *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Hye-won = With the demand for insect repellent products rising due to the premature high temperature, convenience store Emart 24 announced on the 18th that it will expand its operation of various insect repellent products and introduce promotional events earlier than in previous years.

E-Mart 24 is holding an event for 12 types of insect repellent products until the 30th, including ‘F-Killa Kin Aerosol, Unscented, Wheel Triple Kill 500ml’, ‘F-Killa Mosquito Incense 10pcs, Liquid 45 Days, Mat Fumigator’, and ‘Off Aerosol 150ml’ If you pay more than 20,000 won with a card (BC card) and scan the integrated barcode on the mobile app, you will receive an ’emart 24 bill of 10,000 won’.

In fact, E-Mart 24 confirmed sales data of insecticide sprays and mosquito repellents last month, and it was found that sales increased by 48% compared to the same period last year.

By product, mosquito repellent (103%) saw the most significant increase in sales, and by pest control type, spray type (84%), mat type (22%), and liquid type (13%) posted high growth rates in that order.

