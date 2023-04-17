“If an agreement with the FARC is not implemented, we will lose the opportunity for peace”

The former presidential adviser @EmilioJArchila, responsible for the implementation of the agreement with the FARC during the past administration, reiterated that if the projected 15-year commitment to Colombians is not continued, a unique opportunity for the country to build on what has been built will be lost. .

Regarding the debate on the implementation that will take place this week in the Congress of the Republic, Archila affirmed that there are figures, data, testimonies and compelling facts to demonstrate the advances in what was planned on the occasion of the Agreement, during the 4 years of the administration of the President Ivan Duque.

He was pleased that the current government has understood, eight months later, that the promotion of the Agreement is a State commitment, not with a group but with the entire country and with the generations to come, and is thinking about the route it must follow to move forward Hopefully with a criterion of efficiency, planning and responsibility.

Figures in hand, the former counselor and the team that promoted the implementation in the four-year period, insisted that “ignoring the immense task carried out over four years by the entire cabinet of President Duque, coordinated by the Ministry, is not constructive.” By the way, this body, which was eliminated by the current government, and which is now intended to be revived, was the basis for demonstrating that the implementation of peace is not only a will, but that planning, financing, and execution are required.

The position of former counselor Archila echoes everyone’s work and was accompanied by ministers of President Duque and the directors of the Ministry of Stabilization and Consolidation: Ángela Orozco, of Transportation; Carmen Ligia Valderrama, from the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications; María Victoria Angulo, from Education; Rodolfo Zea, from Agriculture; Alejandra Botero, Director of National Planning; Miriam Martínez, director of the National Land Agency; Andrés Castro, director of the Victims Unit; Juan Carlos Zambrano, director of the Territory Renewal Agency, ART; Andrés Castro, director of the Land Restitution Unit; Andrés Stapper, Director of the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization, ARN, and Hernando Londoño, Director of Illicit Crop Substitution of the Territory Renewal Agency, ART.

Archila added that all the questions about the implementation of the agreement with the FARC during the past administration have an answer in facts, in works that already benefit thousands of Colombians. Many other actions have been attested to by the international community, through the United Nations Verification Mission, and monitoring entities such as Cerac, and the communities themselves. The important thing now – he insisted – is to build on what has been built and support from knowledge and experience everything that is required to comply with the communities.

Balance

-“We prioritize attention to victims: we invest more than 1 billion pesos in their repair; we extended the victims’ law for 10 years. We incorporated 1 million 700 thousand hectares to the Land Fund; we handed over 50,000 property titles; We promoted the reincorporation of more than 13,000 ex-combatants of the Farc, 10,000 of them with productive projects; we prioritize the ethnic theme; we articulate 56 government entities and 170 mayors and governors to promote the development of the 170 municipalities most affected by violence and poverty through the Development Programs with a Territorial Focus, PDET; we focus resources from the Development Plan; We presented to the General System of Royalties more than 2,100 PDET projects structured for more than 23 trillion: all this is management and has to do with facts that cannot be ignored”, Archila pointed out.

-Asupport of the private company to the implementation of the agreement: as of August 2022, 81 companies were linked to the Works for Taxes system (payment of obligations with the treasury through direct enforcement for the communities), through 140 works for 945,634 million pesos, both in PDET municipalities and in the areas most affected by violence. Regarding this total, in the PDET municipalities, 77 projects had been approved for 613,253 million pesos.

— The commitment of the Government of President Duque with the voluntary substitution policy and the PNIS, was to ratify the attention to the 99,097 families that signed voluntary substitution agreements, reach 46,500 hectares of coca voluntarily replaced and allocate 2 billion pesos to the voluntary substitution program .

-Structure 56 PISDA Comprehensive Plans as a roadmap for the transformation of the territories of the same number of municipalities where more coca crops are planted and

Structure a voluntary substitution model for the 203,000 hectares planted in the country, under productive, associative and territorial schemes that look at productivity, transformation and commercialization and tertiary routes to access markets as a road map to build on what has been built.

–The investment of resources as of August 31, 2022 was $1.97 trillion: total investment in four years reached $2.4 trillion, corresponding to 67% of the total of the Illicit Crop Substitution Program, PNIS.

– In land restitution, cWith the support of the Public Force, it will be possible to advance in the processes to reach the entire national territory.

-Today we have close to 5 million hectares to restore in Colombia by 2031 thanks to the joint effort of the branches of public power.

-With a good articulation between the national and territorial levels, it will be possible to repair the Victims of dispossession and abandonment by the State.

– In development of the Plan for the Mass Formalization of Rural Property, 1,711,124 hectares were entered into the Nation’s Land Fund, through 14,167 properties.

-The above corresponds to 88% of the total progress of hectares entered into the fund. Of the total, 807,259 hectares have been disposed of in 143 PDET municipalities

–In the Government of President Duque, a total of 727,482 hectares were delivered through the Land Fund for the benefit of 24,627 families