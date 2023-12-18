Gabriel Calvo’s Departure from ‘Mil Oficios’ and the Sad Anecdote of Ricardo Fernández

Former Torbellino member Gabriel Calvo has revealed the heart-wrenching reasons behind his departure from the popular comedy series ‘Mil oficios’. Calvo cited the entry of Genaro Delgado Parker into the administration of Panamericana TV as the main driver for his resignation.

The actor and singer explained that after Delgado Parker took over, several of his colleagues were left in a difficult situation as they did not have an official location to record more episodes of ‘Mil Oficios’ due to the withdrawal of permits by the owners of the Amauta Coliseum. Additionally, the cast stopped receiving monthly payments due to lack of sponsorship, a decision which Calvo claimed was made under the instruction of Genaro Delgado Parker.

The situation reached a breaking point for Calvo when he witnessed an incident involving renowned Peruvian comedians and actors Ricardo Fernández and Fernando Farrés. Calvo described how the actors were lining up at the Panamericana TV facilities to demand payment and witnessed the devastating moment when Fernández was given only seven soles for his services. Calvo recounted, “I saw him standing in line on the stairs because they were distributing a little money among the actors. ‘They gave him seven soles, he had them in his pocket.’ I will never forget that a tear started to fall from his eye, it was terrible for me. That’s also why I left, I said: ‘There’s no way, I’m leaving’. It was terrible, sad and painful.”

Ricardo Fernández, born on September 22, 1936 in Lima, was a prominent figure in the performing arts. His death in 2006 marked the end of a career of almost fifty years dedicated to theater, film, and television. Fernández was known for his roles in various series, soap operas, and films. His contribution to the entertainment industry is remembered and celebrated.