Motagua and Olimpia tied without goals in the first final of the National League of Honduras | USES

The first game of the final in the Honduras League ended in a 0-0 draw as Motagua missed a crucial penalty early in the match. Motagua appeared to have control of the game but was unable to find the back of the net, while Olimpia struggled to make an impact with a lack of connection between its lines. The second leg of the final will take place on the 21st at the José de la Paz Herrera National Stadium, with the winner set to lift the 37th cup.

For those looking to watch the game live, the match will be broadcast on Deportes TVC of the Televicentro Corporation. Viewers in the United States can tune in on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, or FOX Deportes.

The last five games played by both Motagua and Olimpia showcase their recent form leading up to the final. For those unable to catch the live action, Motagua vs. Olimpia will also be available via Deportes TVC and TiGo Sports.

