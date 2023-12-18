New iPhone 16 button can be used with Vision Pro glasses

The next iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would incorporate a capture button for quick access to spatial photography and video recording. Although there are several months left until the official launch of the iPhone 16 in its different models (which would occur during the month of September 2024), rumors have already emerged about some of its most notable features. In particular, more details are known about the addition of a new button, in addition to the “Action Button” of the iPhone 15.

The “Capture Button” that would be present on the iPhone 16, possibly only on the Pro and Pro Max models, would have the function of being a special shortcut dedicated solely to spatial photo and video features that are compatible with reality glasses mixed and augmented reality Vision Pro from Apple.

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who specializes in issues related to Apple, this new button will allow users to start recording directly, will have haptic features (with vibration motors) and will be located at the bottom right of the edge of the device. cell phone. This way, if the device is used to take photos or videos in landscape mode, it will be located in the same place as a shutter button would be on a common digital camera.

In addition, Gurman indicated that this new button would have the capacity to recognize different levels of pressure, so a simple touch would indicate that the user intends to take a photograph and a long touch would be the indicator to start a spatial video recording, a type of multimedia content. Compatible with Apple Vision Pro glasses.

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models can now record spatial videos using the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras, a feature introduced in the iOS 17.2 version. However, future standard iPhone 16 models will also be able to capture spatial video thanks to a new vertical lens arrangement.

According to the specialized site “MacRumors”, which published renders of what would be new designs of the iPhone 16, the rear cameras of the iPhone would be experiencing a change in their distribution after three years. Apple cell phones would leave aside the 3-lens panel that users were accustomed to.

Instead, the new iPhone 16 lens layout will consist of a special two-camera panel, although these could have two different designs: The first, with an appearance closer to the iPhone lenses are joined into a solid panel; while the second, similar to the current appearance, would have divided lenses and the distribution would be similar to that of the iPhone 12.

This merger would occur in principle to facilitate access to a special function called “spatial video”, which basically allows the reproduction of audiovisual content in which users can have an immersive experience and “enter” the video they took with their devices.

Although this is the most logical explanation to explain the design change in the iPhone 16 camera, the truth is that Apple has not yet completed the design stage prior to the production of its new cell phone, so this could be just a of the device’s news and the day of its official announcement, it could have even greater changes in its physical characteristics.

While spatial videos created by the iPhone will automatically be adapted to the format of the Apple Vision Pro virtual environment, that does not mean that users will not be able to view these recordings on other screens. In fact, each recording will automatically adapt to any other device on which it is displayed.