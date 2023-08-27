Gamer Room: 5 technological environments to inspire in the decoration

Cilene Lupi – A home to press pause. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

Os Digital games are higher than ever. Videogames and desktop computers have become essential pieces for those who don’t give up playing with friends and venturing into the virtual world.

It’s not enough just to have the equipment: who is really a fan of the so-called e-Sports want a unique space to play at home. The environments are similar to a home officebut they usually have classic elements of geek culture, in addition to more technological equipment for composition.

example of quarto gamer is the project by architect Cilene Lupi for CASACOR São Paulo 2023, which explored a more futuristic atmosphere in the decor. Common “tunnel therefore” and a gamer chair – which could not be missing in the space –, the architect managed to create a perfect environment for those passionate about e-Sports.

Os dark tones end up starring in this type of space, as they improve the contrast with the color of the screen and better absorb the outdoor lighting.

This theme was also explored in the CASACOR Minas Geraisin 2017, through the eyes of the architect Renata Ferreira. The space was designed for a teenager, and was inspired by the features of the popular Minecraft game for decoration. It is possible to see characteristic elements of the universe of games in the chandelier and laser cut panelwhich simulates computer circuitry.

the lights of led fluorescentes help to create a more technological climate, which perfectly matches the atmosphere of the gamer room, as in the project above where the ribbons illuminate the monitor panel and still help to “break” the darker decor.

Gamers’ rooms often use black paint to create spaces, but that doesn’t mean that this is the only possible color. In this project signed by designer Bruno Dal Santosthe idea was to balance the black tones with light gray and graphite – and the result was harmonious and welcoming.

Having a screen (or more than one) helps bring the power that the fourth gamer needs. include a differentiated lighting on the back of the monitor ensures a more dramatic and realistic look.

