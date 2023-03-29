Original title: Today’s fortune broadcast of the twelve zodiac signs Thursday, March 30, 2023

Chinese Zodiac Today’s Horoscope Broadcast Thursday, March 30, 2023

Ding Hai Day, Yimao Month, Kuimao Year

The celestial stems and earthly branches are “fire and water” and the five elements are prosperous.

🐭Zodiac Rat: When dealing with documents and contracts, you must be extra careful, so as not to make mistakes and be blamed, which will affect your reputation. At the same time, you should also pay attention to avoid quarrels with others, so as not to cause unnecessary troubles and right and wrong.

🐮Zodiac Ox: Although there will be many opportunities to make money, you must keep in mind the principle of “money comes and goes” and maintain frugality and rational consumption in order to better control your financial situation.

🐯Zodiac Tiger: Today you should pay special attention to your words and deeds, and avoid affecting the relationship between yourself and your lover because of impulsiveness or gaffes. At the same time, learn to control your emotions and avoid quarreling or getting angry over trivial matters.

🐰Zodiac Rabbit: The god of love will come to you today, and there will be new and beautiful changes in your love life. If you already have a stable lover, you may wish to consider proposing marriage to the other party to draw a good end to your relationship.

🐲Zodiac Dragon: Although you love your partner very much, his hot and cold attitude will make you feel confused and uneasy. Learn to communicate effectively with each other, understand each other’s thoughts and feelings, so as to better maintain your relationship.

🐍Snake: There will be a lot of gossip today, but you have to learn to deal with it calmly and avoid going to extremes in quarrels. At the same time, learn to review your own words and deeds to avoid hurting others because of temporary emotions.

🐴Chinese Zodiac Horse: As a mediator of disputes, fairness is the most important quality. When dealing with issues between co-workers, making sure you're not taking sides can really earn everyone's trust and respect. 🐏zodiac sheep: If you work in clerical or government work, you will perform particularly well today, and even impress. We must continue to maintain a good working attitude and performance, and constantly improve our ability and quality. 🐵Chinese zodiac monkey: You will have the opportunity to be promoted, but be careful to keep a low profile. When dealing with affairs at work, you should pay attention to details, and don't make too much of your achievements, so as not to cause jealousy and unnecessary troubles. Chinese Zodiac Today's Horoscope Broadcast Thursday, March 30, 2023 🐔Chinese zodiac chicken: There will be some changes in your work situation today, which will make you feel a little uneasy. But don't worry too much, face the problem with a positive attitude, maybe this is a new opportunity that will bring you more growth and development. 🐶zodiac dog: If you are always fussy and too harsh on anyone and everything, it will make others feel bored. When dealing with work and interpersonal relationships, you must be good at letting go of prejudice and prejudice, and learn to cooperate and get along with others, so as to win more support and trust. See also Yi Yang Qianxi: Give up joining the National Theatre 🐷Zodiac Pig: If you encounter some difficulties at work, don't be too negative and depressed. On the contrary, face problems with a positive attitude, cooperate with colleagues, support and help each other, overcome difficulties together and achieve success.

