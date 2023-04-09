Fertilize, sow and harvest? Our garden calendar tells you which tasks are pending in the coming weeks. However, you should not be hasty.

The most important things at a glance

These plants do not tolerate frost

Sensitive plants include, for example

Geraniums, dahlias, begonias

Vegetables like zucchini, cucumber, tomato, beans

lettuce, celery

Herbs like basil.

So that the grown and potted plants are not damaged by the cold, wait until after the ice saints to plant these plants. If the temperatures at night are too low, the delicate stems can be protected with a fleece.

Fertilize in May

Aside from protecting against the cold, there is a lot to do in the garden in May. For example, regular fertilizing is the order of the day. Withered flower bulbs can sprout again with a little fertilizer. In order to be able to store nutrients for the winter, bulb flowers, like tulips, are fertilized with a fertilizer rich in potassium.

If daffodils that have been in one location for a long time no longer grow as well, they are divided. When dividing, the plants are separated in the ground together with the root ball, so that one specimen is obtained from a second one that you can plant elsewhere.

Gießen is also pending

Another main task is casting. The nursery in the bed in particular needs water regularly. Because young trees do not yet have deep roots like ingrown trees that take care of themselves from deep layers. In addition, the first hot days can already come in May. We have practical tips for watering in this article collected for you.

Invigoration for the lawn

In May you can help your lawn to become particularly strong, dense and green: first remove the weeds. Afterward trim the lawn to four to five centimeters and then give it a fertilizer treatment. You can use the resulting lawn clippings for mulching or add them to the compost mixed with other garden waste. If the lawn clippings are not mixed, a typical smell of silage occurs as it decomposes. It is therefore particularly important to aerate the compost well.

Fresh cut for shrubs and hedges

If you have attractive hedges like boxwood in your garden, cut them now and then cut them into shape . Large shrubs such as forsythia, hibiscus, laburnum and lilac are also now pruned and divided if necessary. To do this, old branches must be removed directly at the base of the plants to make room for younger shoots. You can cut the remaining branches into shape.