George Clooney Confirms “The Flash” Cameo as One-Time Appearance

George Clooney has confirmed that his recent cameo as Bruce Wayne in The Flash will not lead to a return as Batman. When asked if the cameo was a one-off, Clooney laughed and replied, “Oh, yeah. For some reason, not many people ask me to do it again. Playing Batman, I don’t know why.”

Clooney’s appearance in The Flash came as a surprise to many, as Warner Bros. and the production team managed to keep it a secret for nearly six months. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney saw a mostly-completed clip of the movie and agreed to the guest appearance after liking what he saw. Director James Gunn has also confirmed that Clooney will not be taking on the role of Batman in the DC Universe.

This cameo marks Clooney’s first return to the DC Universe in 25 years, after previously playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in the widely panned 1997 film Batman & Robin. Clooney has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the film, calling it a “terrible script” and admitting that he was “terrible at it.”

Despite the disappointing experience with Batman & Robin, Clooney’s return to the DC Universe was a pleasant surprise for fans. However, it seems that this cameo will be his last appearance as the iconic superhero. Whether or not another actor will take on the role in future Batman projects remains to be seen.

