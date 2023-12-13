The National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team prepares for the Paris Olympics with full winter training

The National Rifle Shooting Team went all out for their winter training in preparation for the Paris Olympics in 2023. The team held a military training summary meeting in Beijing, marking the start of their intense winter training regimen.

The military training lasted for two weeks and included many athletes who have achieved great results in international competitions in recent years. This includes young players Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting, as well as experienced competitors Li Yuehong and Yang Haoran. The team members dressed in military uniforms and braved the cold temperatures and snow to complete their training with a strong spirit.

Liu Yukun, a men’s rifle athlete, stated that the military training not only strengthens their will and quality, but also helps in dealing with external environmental factors, which is beneficial for their training.

Liang Chun, director of the Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, praised the results of the military training and encouraged the team members to bring these results into their subsequent winter training and preparations for Paris.

After the 2023 Asian Championships held in South Korea, the Chinese team has filled all 16 seats in the Paris Olympics in the rifle pistol event, showing the success of their training and preparation. With the support and encouragement from their leadership, the team is confident and determined to continue their hard work as they look to achieve success in the upcoming Olympics.

