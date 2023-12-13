Exploring Hanoi: The Timeless Beauty of the City of Spring and Flowers

Looking Through the Mirror | Hanoi: Feel the Vitality of the Thousand-Year-Old City in the “City of Flowers and Spring”

Hanoi, Vietnam is a city with a rich history and breathtaking scenery. With its evergreen trees, year-round blooming flowers, and picturesque lakes, it’s no wonder that the city is often referred to as the “City of Spring with Hundreds of Flowers”.

On July 15, 2020, a citizen looked at the lotus pond by the West Lake, a famous tourist attraction in the northwest of Hanoi City. Hanoi’s beauty is not limited to one area, as evidenced by photos taken of the urban landscape, the Cat Linh-Ha Dong light rail line, the Kui Van Pavilion, a street scene, the Ceramics Museum in Bat Chang Ceramic Village, the historic Longbian Bridge, the Duan Gate of Thang Long Imperial City, and an egg coffee with a Hanoi scenery pattern.

These images, taken at different times and locations, all capture the beauty and vitality of the thousand-year-old city of Hanoi, Vietnam.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

