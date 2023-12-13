Home » Exploring Hanoi: The Timeless Beauty of the City of Spring and Flowers
World

Exploring Hanoi: The Timeless Beauty of the City of Spring and Flowers

by admin

Looking Through the Mirror | Hanoi: Feel the Vitality of the Thousand-Year-Old City in the “City of Flowers and Spring”

Hanoi, Vietnam is a city with a rich history and breathtaking scenery. With its evergreen trees, year-round blooming flowers, and picturesque lakes, it’s no wonder that the city is often referred to as the “City of Spring with Hundreds of Flowers”.

On July 15, 2020, a citizen looked at the lotus pond by the West Lake, a famous tourist attraction in the northwest of Hanoi City. Hanoi’s beauty is not limited to one area, as evidenced by photos taken of the urban landscape, the Cat Linh-Ha Dong light rail line, the Kui Van Pavilion, a street scene, the Ceramics Museum in Bat Chang Ceramic Village, the historic Longbian Bridge, the Duan Gate of Thang Long Imperial City, and an egg coffee with a Hanoi scenery pattern.

These images, taken at different times and locations, all capture the beauty and vitality of the thousand-year-old city of Hanoi, Vietnam.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

See also  the shooting at the airport - Corriere TV

You may also like

an app designed with kids for kids

Gloria Graham married her husband’s son | Fun

PHRASES for the Day of the Virgin of...

Ukrainian war, Zelensky in the USA, Biden signs...

Poland, the ultra-right MP extinguishes the Hanukkah candles...

Margarita Cedeño says cost of living in the...

Christmas charity marathon: here is the event programme!

FORD PRO The system to prevent accidents with...

Family and friends demand justice

Review of Josetxo Zugaldia’s album of the same...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy