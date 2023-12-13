Our province insists on using the “four grassroots” to carry out thematic education and sinks to the front line to listen to people’s opinions and get down to solve problems.

The province of Liaoning is committed to using the “four grassroots” approach in carrying out thematic education, as stated on the Liaoning Provincial People’s Government Website. This approach involves sinking to the front line to listen to people’s opinions and actively working to solve problems in local communities.

Since the launch of the second batch of thematic education, the province has emphasized the importance of learning and promoting “going down to the grassroots” as a starting point. Party members and cadres have been urged to visit the front line, listen to public opinion, and actively engage in problem-solving and development initiatives. This approach has effectively promoted the solid development of the thematic education program.

A key emphasis has been on propagating the party’s line, principles, and policies at the grassroots level to ensure that the party’s voice can reach and resonate with the local population. Party members and leading cadres have been actively involved in carrying out policy propaganda, dispelling doubts, and promoting the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches. Additionally, party classes have been organized at the grassroots level to ensure that grassroots party members understand and are willing to listen to the party’s innovative theories.

Investigation and research at the grassroots level have played a crucial role in identifying and addressing problems within local communities. By visiting grassroots units and focusing on the thoughts, worries, and hopes of the local population, the province has been able to establish numerous people’s livelihood projects and effectively collect opinions and suggestions.

Efforts have also been made to receive petitions at the grassroots level and use “cadres’ visits” to resolve “people’s petitions.” Provincial leaders have actively engaged with the local population to listen to their demands and address conflicts, resulting in the resolution of backlogged letters and visits.

On-site office work at the grassroots level has also been a priority, with the province actively implementing the “frontline work method” and conducting on-site research and solutions for various issues. The province has organized party members and cadres to report to the community to help solve practical difficulties and has worked to get closer to the masses through special action programs.

Overall, the province of Liaoning has demonstrated a strong commitment to engaging with the local population, addressing their concerns, and actively working to promote development at the grassroots level. The “four grassroots” approach has been instrumental in promoting effective communication and problem-solving within local communities.

