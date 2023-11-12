Gerard Piqué Opens Up About Shakira Split: ‘People Don’t Know the Truth’

The drama between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to make headlines as the former soccer player has opened up about their breakup in a recent interview. Speaking to Jordi Basté, Piqué expressed that the public does not know the truth of their separation and that he has learned to ignore the criticism and rumors surrounding their relationship.

Piqué stated, “I have reached the point that for me they are invisible. They try to affect you, to hurt you, and when they see that they don’t succeed, if I had given importance to what people who don’t know me said about me in the most difficult year of my life about my separation, I would have jumped from the sixth floor.”

Despite the public scrutiny, Piqué emphasized that he will continue to do what is best for himself and his environment. This comes after being criticized for the suffering that Shakira has expressed in her recent music, with many speculating that the lyrics are directed at Piqué.

Meanwhile, Shakira has continued to thrive in her music career, making a comeback after a few years of laying low. The Colombian singer confirmed her presence at the Latin Grammy celebration in Sevilla, Spain, where she will be recognized for her successful year in music.

“See you in Seville!” Shakira wrote on her Instagram stories, signaling her excitement for the upcoming event. With this appearance, she solidifies her comeback after her highly publicized separation from Piqué.

The couple’s personal lives continue to be the subject of public interest, but the two seem to be moving on and focusing on their respective careers and endeavors.