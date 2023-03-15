He governor of Jujuy and president of the Radical Civic Union, Gerardo Moralesbrought together this Wednesday, March 15, at the Gran Rex theater in the city of Buenos Aires, leaders of Together for Change from all over the country to officially launch their national candidacy.

“We come from the north to restore order and turn Argentina around. Radicalism is the force with the experience, capacity and political conviction to recover the country once and for all”he said when formalizing his candidacy for JxC.

Criticizing the Frente de Todos government, he made special reference to the vice president: “Cristina, it’s time for you to go home and stop interfering in Argentine politics.”

Regarding Alberto Fernández, he said: “They are leaving us a country upside down. With inflation projected at 100%, with a parallel State that cuts off routes, restricts rights and makes life impossible for the rest of Argentines.”

How the Together for Change agreement was agreed in Tucumán between Miami, Jujuy and Buenos Aires

“The government’s agenda is impunity. Politics is used for the mafias,” the governor continued. “Values ​​are turned upside down when the president goes to Jujuy to visit Milagro Sala.” “We have the worst President in the history of Argentina. Without leadership, without character, without leading the destinies of the country”

The leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, and the main leaders of radicalism met at the Buenos Aires theater to accompany the candidacy of Morales, the first of the members of the UCR to formalize his presidential aspirations.

Among the attendees were national senators Martin Lousteau and Alfredo Cornejo; the head of the national deputies of the UCR, Mario Negri; and party leaders Federico Storani, Facundo Suárez Lastra and Ricardo Gil Lavedra, among others.

The white and red colors took over Corrientes avenue between Suipacha and Esmeralda, where the theater is located, and dozens of militants wore t-shirts with the inscription “Mística”, to support the electoral adventure of the Jujuy president.

Internal in Tucumán: Morales and Larreta were on the verge of agreeing to peace and maintaining unity

“Let’s turn Argentina around” was the slogan of Morales’s call for the formal launch of his presidential candidacy, with which he will compete with the PRO applicants and will seek to keep the ticket towards October.

“I come to congratulate the candidacy of Gerardo Morales. It is essential to preserve the identity of Together for Change to avoid both extremes,” said Carriówho visited the governor in the dressing rooms before the act, accompanied by the national deputy Maximiliano Ferraro, the provincial deputy for the same space, Maricel Etchecoin and the councilor for La Matanza Hector “Toty” Flores.

And she added: “I am convinced that the fight for freedom, the republic, democracy and human rights is a long and difficult road, but that it was started in Argentina by Leandro N. Alem in the year 1880, with the formation I come to congratulate the candidacy of Gerardo Morales, president of the Radical Civic Union, a party inextricably linked to the history of the Nation, to its best presidencies (Marcelo T. De Alvear) and that the preservation of his identity, as ours is essential so that the alliance of Together for Change does not move away from either the extremes of the right or the extremes of the left”.

For his part, Lousteau pointed out that “the party has to be united, as it is here today and it has to be strong because our way of contributing is to make more and better Together for Change and for that we need more and better radicalism “.

“We need a bigger and better radicalism,” said the senator upon arriving at the theater, and maintained: “There is everything here, from old glories of radicalism, those who have contributed to bequeathing democracy to us today to those who manage today and there are also a huge number of young people who have won their space and have emerged and are renewing the party”.

“I recently greeted three candidates for governor: Pablo Servi, from Neuquén, Martín Berhongaray, from La Pampa and Maxi Pullaro, from Santa Fe. That is what radicalism is. It is renewal, it is tradition, but it is also the vocation to generate a culture to re-administer the State as it should be,” Lousteau highlighted.