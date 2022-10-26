Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the first trailer for the newest Christmas special of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, also by James Gunn, marking the end of Phase 4 of the MCU, featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Starring Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn.

The plot tells that Star-Lord lost his love Gamora after “Avengers: Endgame”, and he fell into a mired of sadness and despair. The members chose to go to Earth to prepare a “special Christmas gift” for him, which is his favorite Earth. Actor Kevin Bacon, who has mentioned his starring movie “Footloose” many times in the past, can see the funny clips of Drak and Mantis breaking into and chasing Kevin. This film is the latest special after “Werewolf by Night”. It is expected to officially land on Disney+ on November 25. Interested readers should pay attention.