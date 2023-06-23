Gerardo Morales is Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s vice candidate in the Juntos por el Cambio internship

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta announced this Friday that the governor of the province of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, will be his pre-candidate for Vice President of the Nation in the Juntos por el Cambio internship.

“For me it is a pride to tell you that Gerardo Morales will accompany me as a vice-presidential candidate to change the lives of all Argentines,” Larreta emphasized when making the presentation.

The Buenos Aires head of government stressed that “Gerardo is a type of action, of going to the front, of doing. Gerardo changed the lives of Jujeños. Today the people of Jujuy live better than 8 years ago”.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta made Gerardo Morales official as his vice candidate. (Federico Lopez Claro)

He also stressed that Morales “represents federalism and the importance of the provinces” and stressed that “he is a guy who is the bank, a brave guy, and this week he showed his mettle and ability to govern.”

In turn, Morales remarked that “it is a pleasure to achieve this confluence of many sectors that make up Together for Change who believe that it is necessary to recover dialogue, restore democratic order and solutions for our people.”

Morales took the opportunity to confirm that what happened in his province was “an institutional coup attempt” and targeted the president, Alberto Fernández, and the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

“We are not going to let ourselves be intimidated by the violent, not even with 18 tons of stone,” insisted the now vice-presidential candidate.

In this way, Larreta and Morales will face the formula made up of Patricia Bullrich and Luis Petri, and the pairing that will be led by Facundo Manes, who has not yet defined his partner.

Larreta made the announcement during an act in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo in which he highlighted the political profile of who will now be his running mate.

The decision had been brewing for a long time and in recent days it had entered an impasse given the conflictive situation that Jujuy is going through due to the protests over the constitutional reform promoted by the provincial president.

Morales had installed his claim to be a candidate for president for the Radical Civic Union – a party of which he is the highest authority – but over the weeks the alliance with Larreta was forged that finally made him his candidate for the second magistracy from the country.

One of those links was reflected in the support that Morales gave Larreta in his intention to add Juan Schiareti from Cordoba to the coalition.

The electoral offer of Larretism for the next steps is completed with the figure of Miguel Angel Pichetto as the first candidate for deputy for the province of Buenos Aires to the Auditor General of the Nation, Miguel Angel Pichetto, who also withdrew from his presidential candidacy.

For his part, Manes confirmed that he maintains his candidacy for president due to radicalism and assured that he has the guarantees to participate. The neurosurgeon has yet to announce his running mate.

