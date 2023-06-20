Gerardo Morales blamed the President and Cristina Kirchner for the violence in Jujuy

In the midst of the serious incidents that occurred again in the province of Jujuy this Tuesday, in this case in the Capital, in the surroundings of the Legislature, the governor of that province, Gerardo Morales, held the President responsible for all the events, to the vice and to groups of extreme left for the violence that is registered in that place.

“I hold President @alferdez and Vice President @CFKArgentina responsible for the extreme violence that is taking place in the province of Jujuy. The violent are not going to twist our arm. After 40 years of democracy, I repudiate and call on all Argentines to repudiate what Kirchnerism and the Left Front are doing in Jujuy, ”said the head of the Jujuy Executive through his Twitter account.

March and incidents in the Jujuy Legislature

A new and massive march that brought together multiple sectors of society in the capital of Jujuy on Tuesday led to a serious confrontation with the Police that included attacks with stones and tear gas.

The mobilization was directed to the Legislature to protest against the partial reform of the provincial Constitution, which is advancing in the midst of a situation of protests on roads and streets throughout the provincial territory.

Serious incidents in Jujuy near the Legislature, this Tuesday.

The police advance was recorded shortly after 11 a.m. about 200 meters from the provincial parliament where Governor Gerardo Morales was leading the session and they were preparing to swear an oath to the reform of the magna carta.

Infantry members of the Jujuy police clashed strongly, throwing rubber bullets and tear gas in a climate of permanent conflict and tension in the Jujuy capital.

From the other place, the demonstrators threw stones and broke fences trying to enter the Legislature.

