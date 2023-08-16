German cabinet approves plan to decriminalize possession and consumption of marijuana

BERLIN (AP) — The German cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to liberalize marijuana rules, paving the way in the European Union’s most populous country to decriminalize possession of limited amounts and allow members of “clubs cannabis” purchase the substance for recreational purposes.

The bill, the first step in a two-part plan, still requires Parliament’s approval. But the government’s approval is a big step forward for a reform bill by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s socially liberal coalition, even if it falls short of its original intentions.

The bill, which the government expects to take effect by the end of the year, calls for legalizing possession of up to 25 grams (almost an ounce) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants.

Germans over the age of 18 could join “cannabis clubs” of up to 500 members each. Clubs could grow cannabis for personal consumption by their members.

People could buy up to 25 grams per day or 50 grams in a month, or 30 grams for those under 21 years of age. Membership in more than one club will not be allowed. The costs of the clubs would be covered by the fees of their members, which would depend in each case on the quantity consumed.

Marijuana advertising or promotion and clubs would be banned, and use would be prohibited within 200 meters (656 feet) of schools, playgrounds and sports facilities or near clubs.

Authorities hope the plan will help protect consumers from contaminated products and reduce drug-related crime. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expects the system to lead to “very competitive” prices and thinks that “we can respond very well to the black market with these rules.”

Currently, “we have consumption on the rise, problem consumption,” Lauterbach told reporters. “I couldn’t go on like this.”

The center-right opposition maintains that the government is advancing to legalize a dangerous drug despite European legal obstacles and expert opinion. An organization of German judges say the plan is likely to increase rather than reduce the burden on the court system and could even increase demand on the black market.

Some legalization supporters aren’t happy either.

“What the health minister gives us is overregulation, the stigmatization of cannabis users and a tight regulatory corset that prevents many (cannabis clubs) from functioning,” said Oliver Waack-Jürgensen, who runs a “ cannabis social club” founded last year.

