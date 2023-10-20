German Clothing Brand 44 LABEL GROUP Partners with Anyma for New Joint Clothing Series

German clothing brand 44 LABEL GROUP has announced its collaboration with Anyma to create a new joint clothing series. The partnership brings together Max Kobosil, Berlin Hard Techno electronic music producer, and Claudio Antonioli, Milanese fashion designer.

44 LABEL GROUP takes its name from the old postal code of the German Neukolln area where Max Kobosil grew up. The brand is known for its dark and destructive style, which quickly gained popularity among European partygoers.

Anyma, on the other hand, is the personal project of Matteo Milleri, a Berlin DJ, arranger producer, and member of the Italian music production duo Tale Of Us. Milleri is also one of the founders of the electronic music label Afterlife. Anyma is celebrated for its light Melodic House and Techno styles and avant-garde visual effects. The project has caught the attention of music lovers, artists, and fashion celebrities alike.

During his performance at Printworks London last year, Matteo Milleri had custom-made performance clothes created for him by Matthew M. Williams, founder and creative director of the renowned fashion brand 1017 ALYX 9SM.

The collaboration between 44 LABEL GROUP and Anyma promises to merge their distinctive styles and create a unique clothing series that combines the dark and destructive aesthetics of 44 LABEL GROUP with the light and avant-garde elements of Anyma. This collaboration is expected to excite both music and fashion enthusiasts.

Fans eagerly await the release of this joint clothing series, which is sure to be a remarkable fusion of creative energy and style from two prominent figures in the music and fashion industry.