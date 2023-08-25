Gian Marco Zignago Makes Music Comeback with Collaboration with Rubén Blades

Peruvian singer Gian Marco Zignago has made a highly anticipated comeback to the music scene with the release of his latest song “Aún me sigo encontrando” in collaboration with renowned salsa singer Rubén Blades. The track also serves as a sneak peek into Gian Marco’s upcoming seventeenth album.

The accompanying music video for the song features a surprise appearance by the singer’s mother, Regina Alcóver, which has garnered much attention and praise. Within the first six hours of its release on YouTube, the video has already racked up an impressive 10,000 views and received numerous positive comments from fans.

“I’m still finding myself” debuted on various music platforms including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music on August 25th. This track serves as an introduction to Gian Marco’s forthcoming album, building excitement among his loyal fanbase.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Gian Marco will be joining forces with Fonseca and Diego Torres for a live performance on September 9th at the Salaverry Military Circle in Peru. Tickets for this eagerly awaited show are currently available for purchase through Joinnus.

In related news, Juliana Molina, a close acquaintance of Gian Marco, recently sent him an emotional message following his emergency operation, demonstrating the support and love he has received during this challenging time.

As an esteemed Peruvian singer, Gian Marco’s return to music and future projects are highly anticipated, and fans eagerly await the release of his seventeenth album.

