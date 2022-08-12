1905 Movie News On August 12, the love suspense movie “Girl in the Swamp”, adapted from the phenomenal best-selling novel, was confirmed to be introduced, and the trailer and poster of “Mystery of Love” were exposed. A swamp girl reclusive in nature opens her heart to love, gets her first taste of romance but gets caught up in a mystery! The film is produced by Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon, directed by Olivia Newman (“Preliminary”), written by Lucy Aliba (“Beasts of the South”), and written by Daisy Edgar Jones (the heroine of the popular British drama “Normal People”) starred, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hayter, Sterling Mac Jr., David Strathairn and other co-stars. Pop diva Taylor Swift wrote and sang the theme song Carolina for the film.

Outside the hustle and bustle, love savage growth swamp girl meets romance but is caught in a mystery

“Girl in the Swamp” was adapted from the phenomenal novel “Where the Crickets Sing” written by Delia Owens and sold over 12 million copies worldwide. The film tells the heartbreaking story of Kaya, a girl who was abandoned by her family as a child and grew up alone in a swamp. She was rejected and ridiculed by the local residents, and the rumors about her were ridiculous. With the unexpected intrusion of two young people from small towns, Kaya burst out with a desire for love, but her first taste of love brought her the predicament of being judged. Undercurrents are surging in the wilderness and wetlands, and many secrets are about to be revealed.

In the trailer released this time, using Kaya’s self-report as the starting point, the girl’s lonely life was revealed, and it also showed the beauty of her encounter with her first love, accompanied by the pain of the end of her first love and the pursuit of another youth. , her life has changed dramatically. The swamp nurtured the lonely Kaya, in the face of love, she follows her instinct, pure and straightforward, and in the face of loss, waiting, abandonment and hurt in love, she is equally calm and sober: “I have known for a long time that everyone will leave. I’ll go.” In addition to the ups and downs of love and life, Kaya is deeply involved in the whirlpool of mystery, and her freedom is also shackled by secular prejudice. Can she get out of the quagmire of life and finally find herself? Everything has to go to the big screen to find the answer.

“Mildew” original theme song Carolina film overseas box office reputation far exceeded expectations

The movie “Girl in the Swamp” restores the swamp wetland scenery in the original book. The seaside beaches with flocks of birds, the lush wetland forests, and the sparkling river waters are full of beauty and poetry, and the romantic atmosphere is intoxicating. And Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John-Smith, Harris Dickinson and other actors are more suitable for the role, with seductive appearance and spiritual acting skills. In addition, the American pop music queen Taylor Swift wrote and sang the theme song Carolina for the film. Her lively voice narrated the lonely growth experience of “Swamp Girl” Kaya, and also sang her strong and intelligent heart.

Since the film was released in North America on July 15, the overseas box office far exceeded expectations, exceeding 78 million US dollars. The audience has a good reputation, with a popcorn score of 96% and a Douban score of 7.7. Overseas audiences praised the film as “an exquisite and heartbreaking phenomenal film”, “mysterious, incredible and gripping”, “moved to tears throughout the entire viewing process”, and “perfectly captured the essence of the original work”. The film’s ups and downs emotional plot, the ultimate beauty of the swamp scenery, superb acting skills and a sense of resonance that make people cry, all make domestic fans look forward to it. I believe that when the film is released, the audience will feel the charm of a good story and appreciate the exquisiteness and emotional power of the film on the big screen.

The film “Girl in the Swamp” is produced by Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon, directed by Olivia Newman, written by Lucy Aliba, and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones , Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn and other co-stars, the film will be released nationwide, so stay tuned!