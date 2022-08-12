Chinese brand Yeston has launched a new model of graphics card in the cute pet series: RTX3060-12GB DDR6, this is a new model of the cute pet series after the previous RX6500XT, but the design is still the same as the RX6500XT cute pet without additional changes. Some players may have the impression that the previous generation AMD RX5600XT Yeston also launched their first cute graphics card.

The appearance is very different from the previous generation. This time, it adopts a 188mm long single fan design with a thickness of 42mm. The overall design of double slot thickness is very suitable for installation in the ITX case! It uses a single 8-pin power supply and the frequency and clock of the specifications do not have additional overclocking, which is similar to the specifications of the Nvidia public version RTX 3060.

The RTX 3060 cute pet uses three nickel-plated copper tubes with a diameter of 6mm for heat dissipation. The back plate is made of pure aluminum metal material and the surface is anodized. The screen output interface provides three DP 1.4A, one HDMI 2.1, a total of four screen outputs , although the display card is about to be changed, the cute appearance of this one still attracts everyone’s attention!

product page