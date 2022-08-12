Home Business Razer announces that it will close the Android app theme store built into the Razer Phone on August 24th – yqqlm
Business

Razer announces that it will close the Android app theme store built into the Razer Phone on August 24th – yqqlm

by admin
Razer announces that it will close the Android app theme store built into the Razer Phone on August 24th – yqqlm
2022-08-12 10:28
Source: DoNews

Original title: Razer announced that it will close the Android application theme store built into the Razer Phone on August 24th this month

DoNews August 12 news (Guo Ruiqi) Razer launched its first Android smartphone, the Razer Phone, in November 2017, followed by the Razer Phone 2 in October 2018, and Razer in 2019. The phone 3 broke the news, but it has not been listed. Now Razer has announced that it will close the Android application theme store built into its mobile phone on August 24 this month.

According to the official statement released by Razer on August 10, after the mobile phone theme store is closed on August 24, users of Razer Razer Phone series will not be able to access this theme store, and because the store does not support downloading and saving themes , so only the theme the user is currently using will be preserved.

Razer says that users can browse the Theme Store until August 24 to choose and apply a theme they want to keep.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  OnePlus Nord 2 5G is released, using Dimensity 1200-AI processor and IMX766 sensor

You may also like

Euro zone: + 2.4% y / y for...

The price-list effect drags the export. Energy sinks...

Okey HRVP Geng Jian: Talent diversity and high-quality...

Exor: from today listed on Euronext Amsterdam, delisting...

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 5G Folding Phone 12GB+256GB...

Bologna Airport: ok Enac at Investments Plan

HarmonyOS 3 on Huawei Watch 3: Connect and...

Chinese Baidu challenges Tesla and launches the next...

Official Announcement | Halo Cloud Data Co., Ltd....

Positive pitch in Europe with all major indices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy