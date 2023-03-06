A new episode of insecurity surprised the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo this morning. This morning a young man he was killed with a shot to the headafter resisting the theft of his cell phone.

The event occurred after 2:15 on Aráoz street at 1400, between Gorriti and Honduras, around the corner from the Neighborhood Police Station No. 25 and five blocks from Plaza Serrano. According to witness accounts, a young Venezuelan was sitting on the sidewalk with a friend and it was there that they were accosted by a thief.

“Give me your cell phone, or do you want to die???, The offender even said when he began a “brief struggle” with the boy so that he would not take his cell phone. Faced with resistance, the man shot him in the head.

Juan Francisco, as the victim was called, was urgently transferred to the Fernández Hospital. At the health center He was admitted to intensive care in serious condition. and with an artificial respirator, although he died shortly after.

For his part, the criminal escaped from the place with the young man’s cell phone and is now intensely wanted by the City Police.

For now, there is a description of the suspect: he is from Dark complexion, thin frame, short hair, dressed in a T-shirt with the colors of Boca Juniors. A surveillance camera was observed in a bicycle shop that points to the scene of the event, but it is unknown if it works. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation ordered that camera be relieved and that witnesses testify.

“We no longer feel calm“, residents of the area expressed with pain. The murder happened in front of his house and caused a stir on the block.

A neighbor of the victim assured the TN news channel: “I am Venezuelan just like him. I have been here for three months and I met Juan Francisco. He was a professional boy, a systems engineer. He had projects and dreams that were achieved because he was an entrepreneur, a hard worker”.



