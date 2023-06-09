Global New Information: Mengde Kamei was revealed to have broken up again, and the relationship lasted only six weeks– Dizu.com

Global New Information: Mengde Kamei was revealed to have broken up again, and the relationship lasted only six weeks

Source: Phoenix.com 2023-06-09 06:42:27

(profile picture)

According to foreign media reports on the 8th, Shawn Mendes (Shawn Mendes) and Camila Cabello (Camila Cabello) broke up again.

According to reports, the two were found to be reunited at the Coachella Music Festival before. In the photos taken, the 26-year-old Kamei and the 24-year-old Mengde behaved intimately, and Mengde kept holding Kamei’s waist. From the video clips taken by fans, it can also be seen that the two of them sang Swift’s song “Lover” together in the audience, and Mengde put his head lightly on Kamei’s head. During the performance, Mende also kissed Kamei on the cheek.

It is reported that the couple officially announced their breakup for the first time in November 2021. They were photographed kissing at the Coachella Music Festival in April this year. They have also been seen dating together many times in recent weeks. complex.

Now broke up again, this relationship lasted only 6 weeks.

According to a source close to the relationship, they are now really, really apart: “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history, and they tested the waters again, but it was just flirting, and this time it’s over.”

“They realized that it might have been a mistake to give each other another chance. After all, they broke up for a reason in the first place.”

Key words: