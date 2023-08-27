‘Glory of the Fathers’: A Riveting Tale of Forestry Workers’ Inheritance and Perseverance

“Glory of the Fathers” Showcased on CCTV’s Prime Time: A Tale of Forestry Workers’ Dedication and Perseverance

Inner Mongolia, China – On August 28, 2023, the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region in Inner Mongolia jointly produced the reality-themed period drama “Glory of the Fathers.” The highly anticipated show premiered during prime time on CCTV, captivating and inspiring viewers nationwide. Simultaneously, the drama was exclusively broadcast on Tencent Video, reaching a wider audience.

“Glory of the Fathers” is set against the backdrop of the forestry reform in the 1990s. It recounts the inheritance and perseverance of three generations of forestry workers, showcasing the “Three North Spirits” of hard work, selfless dedication, perseverance, and long-term contribution.

Recognizing the importance of preserving and building a robust ecological security barrier in northern China, Inner Mongolia emphasizes the significance of the nation as a whole. The drama specifically focuses on forestry workers in the Northeast forest area, portraying their struggles and growth within the context of the times. It narrates the support and solidarity of the forestry workers’ extended family, as well as the dreams and legacies passed down among three generations. Through visual storytelling, the show artfully captures the social transformation of forestry reform, industrial transformation, and ecological development. It vividly portrays the journey of employees of the Sandaogou Forest Farm, who transition from being mere “tree-cutting people” to “tree-seeing people.” The forest farm itself undergoes a transformation from “relying on mountains to eat mountains” to valuing the preservation of green waters and mountains as golden and silver mountains.

“Glory of the Fathers” is a collaborative production of CCTV, Tencent Video, and Xinyi Media. It marks another outstanding period drama created jointly by the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region. The screenplay was crafted by Zhao Dongling, with renowned Inner Mongolian director Kang Honglei serving as the chief director. The leading roles are portrayed by Zhang Wanyi, Guo Tao, and Liu Lin. Director Kang Honglei expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Ms. Zhao Dongling drew inspiration from the forests of Eastern Inner Mongolia to create this script. As a director from Inner Mongolia, I have the obligation to present this story to allow the audience to witness the changes experienced by several generations of forestry workers and their lives today. This represents our commitment to being active disseminators and model practitioners of the concept that green mountains and green waters are indeed golden and silver mountains.”

“Glory of the Fathers” has already garnered significant attention for its powerful storytelling and high production values. As audiences immerse themselves in the trials and triumphs of the forestry workers, the drama sheds light on the essential role they play in protecting the environment and building a sustainable future.

Edited by: Yang Xuying

