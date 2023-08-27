The Mediterranean Diet: A Cardiovascular Treasure for Women’s Health

Rediscovering the Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet for Cardiovascular Health

We are back in 1975 when Doctors Keys, a married couple American doctors, presented for the first time to the world the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Since then, the enthusiasm for this diet has grown, and today we can say with certainty that the Mediterranean diet has significant positive effects on cardiovascular health. However, from a recent article published in the prestigious scientific journal Heart, a lesser-known but equally important aspect emerges: the Mediterranean diet could reduce the risk of heart disease in women by 24%, with a decrease in mortality of 23%.

The Heart of Science: Analysis and Results

The basis of this statement is one meta-analysis conducted on 16 clinical studies, a survey that combines data from different sources to get a more complete and reliable view. According to the authors of this study, the findings raise important questions about the need to develop gender-specific guidelines in order to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Dr. Stefano Erzegovesi, an expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders, points out that the true Mediterranean diet is the one rooted in traditions, rich in whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and fruit, sources of fiber and antioxidants which play a crucial role in supporting the health of our cardiovascular system.

The Secrets of a Cardioprotective Diet

The Mediterranean diet is distinguished by its richness of vital nutrients and for limiting saturated fat from animal products. It is not a demonization of animal products, but rather a moderation in their consumption which is essential. Also, this feed is low in ultra-processed products, which are often filled with refined carbohydrates and salt, both enemies of our arteries. This dietary pattern appears to offer women a cardioprotective advantage up to menopause, thanks to the positive influence of female hormones in childbearing age on the lipid profile.

The Balance between Genres and Time

In the past, cardiovascular risk was often associated with excessive consumption of tobacco, predominantly more common among men. However, the balance between the sexes is gradually being restored, and in the younger generation, the gap between men and women is narrowing. This underscores the importance of cardiac prevention strategies that apply equally to both men and women.

Suitable even when you are in Sweet Waiting

The benefits of the Mediterranean diet do not stop at the active generation but also extend to pregnant women. A cohort study on 7800 women published on Jama Network Open revealed that higher adherence to a Mediterranean diet pattern at conception and early pregnancy reduces the risk of complications such as pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, or preterm birth by 21%. According to Dr. Erzegovesi, the Mediterranean diet, with its focus on blue fish and essential nutrients, is particularly beneficial to pregnant women by helping to reduce chronic low-grade inflammation often related to complications such as pre-eclampsia.

Conclusions: The Mediterranean Diet as a Real Cardiovascular Treasure for Women

In conclusion, the Mediterranean diet turns out to be an authentic treasury of cardiovascular health for women. Its benefits range from heart disease prevention to pregnancy support. This food model, rich in nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants, represents a response to the specific needs of women, both for general health and for heart health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

