There is a saying that “it is a year within fifteen years”,In February, Shangbin’s “Happy New Year” Spring Festival series activities continued to be broadcast, Go to the poetry garden party, enjoy the Lantern Festival cultural performances, bring a new look for the new year! On the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Shangbin will create a “space of love” for couples. Sweet activities will increase the sense of festive rituals, and you can enjoy endless purchases and great gifts.

Don’t miss the annual garden party on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. Shangbin led the children to “return” to the Tang Dynasty one after another, and became a very famous poet and writer in the Tang Dynasty. When Wan Bang came to the dynasty, he invited the little poets to participate in the poetry garden party. There are also a lot of traditional folk customs and modern trendy game points at the garden party. The Messenger of Wanbang invited the children to dance the “Rabbit Dance” together. In addition, the North Bund Lantern Festival cultural performance “Rabbits and Yuanyuan” was presented in Shangbin, with dance performances of various styles, solo songs celebrating the new year, and modern fashion shows, presenting a “cultural feast” for the Lantern Festival to the surrounding communities .





sweetValentine’s DayComing soon, bring your other half and come to Shangbin to make an exclusive gemstone ring, and make a gift for your loved one by yourself, which will be full of heart and unforgettable. The best party not to be missed by K-POP fans is about to land on Shangbin. The popular singles of the Korean boy group and girl group will be randomly switched on the spot. Young people who love Korean pop music will dance to the music on the spot. Let’s see who is the most popular dancer! There is also a series of spring romantic benefits coming, making Shangbin full of love!





Hey Valentine’s Day, you can get a free gift when you spend the full amount. From February 11th to February 14th, if you spend a total of 108 yuan on the day of the event, you will get a free eternal flower; if you spend 666 yuan, you will get a new NOVO couple cup set; Valentine’s Day buffet for two, bring your loved one to taste delicious food on Valentine’s Day!

On the Flower Young Goddess Festival in March, Shangbin invited the goddesses to make eternal flower dolls to create a random dance carnival party exclusive for girls. Membership Day is back, group purchases with vouchers, lucky draws for full consumption, bringing super value benefits to members!



