“PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe” is a “clearance” action game that supports four players. You become a robot scavenger squad “Scrappers” and strive to clean up the dirty city of the near future. Sweep the streets alone, or form the ultimate squad of up to four players. In Garbage City, time is money, so you can pile up garbage in your hands and throw it to your teammates to improve efficiency and win better rewards.

Trash removal is only part of the job! You will encounter attacks and interference from hostile robots, so please scrap them together without affecting your productivity. Teamwork is key to maximizing efficiency and earning the most points, unlocking new characters and customization options.

main features:

Fight rival scavengers in chaotic street brawls

Explore five animated regions with unique themes, totaling over 25 levels

Master swift and furious trash removal techniques, either alone or in a party of up to four players

Supports online and local co-op play

A variety of combat styles are waiting for you to control, and there are a variety of melee and ranged weapons for you to unlock

Customize your garbage truck with over 100 unique custom parts

Unlock and recruit a variety of Scrappers

Challenge your friends to fun and competitive mini-games

An immersive cyberpunk world inspired by real-world Japan and drawn in a pop-art style

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1663210/PixelJunk_Scrappers_Deluxe/