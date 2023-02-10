Introduction: BYD Qin PLUS DM-i (Configuration | Inquiry) Champion Edition was officially launched on February 10, with a price range of 99,800 to 145,800 yuan. In terms of appearance, the new car basically maintains the design of the models on sale, and a new color scheme has been added to the appearance. The main changes of the new car are adjustments and upgrades in terms of interior color matching and some interior configurations. New interior color matching and 8.8-inch LCD instrumentation are provided. It takes only 7.3 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers, fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is only 3.8 liters, and the comprehensive cruising range is increased from 1200km to 1245km.

In terms of appearance, the Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition continues the Dragon Face exterior design of Qin PLUS, the overall shape remains unchanged, and a black jade blue exterior color is added.

In terms of interior, Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has added a warm sun brown color scheme and replaced it with an 8.8-inch suspended instrument. The car-machine system adopts the latest DiLink 4.0 system. At the same time, the high-end model is upgraded to 8 speakers. The high-end model adds front seat heating. The seat continues the previously well-received integrated sports design and is upgraded to a perforated process. . The car key is changed from the previous two smart keys to one smart key + one NFC card key.

In terms of power, the new car is still equipped with the DM-i super hybrid system, in which the 1.5L four-cylinder “Xiaoyun” naturally aspirated engine has a maximum horsepower of 110 horsepower, a peak torque of 135 Nm, and a thermal efficiency of up to 43%. Through the adjustment of the series-parallel logic of the engine, the acceleration time of the new car from zero to 100 kilometers is only 7.3 seconds, the fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is only 3.8 liters, and the comprehensive cruising range has also been increased from 1200km to 1245Km.

Summary: The launch of BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition makes the new car more competitive in the same level of the market. An A-class sedan worth recommending.