Goku Day: why it is celebrated on May 9 and what it means for Dragon Ball fans

2023 – GOKU DAY. is celebrated on goku dayinternationally recognized as Goku Day, to honor the Goku character from the popular anime and manga series Dragon Ball.

The date began to be officially celebrated on May 9, 2015. Although it is true that various fans around the world already celebrated it on social networks some time before, it was on that date that the Japan Anniversary Association officially recognized it. .

It did, however, after receiving various requests from both the public and TOEI Animation, the animation studio responsible for the production of the Dragon Ball anime.

During Goku Day, fans come together to celebrate and share their love for the character and the enduring influence he has on popular culture.

In addition, various activities related to Dragon Ball are carried out around the world, such as screenings of episodes or movies of the series, manga reading marathons, cosplays, conventions and special events.

In turn, many TV channels schedule marathons and fans share messages and artwork on social media using the hashtag #GokuDay.

Goku Day: why it is celebrated on May 9

Broadly speaking, the Japanese read the calendar inverted to us, as in other countries such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, Lithuania or Iran. That is to say, they put the year first, then the month and finally the day.

So, for them, May 9 is written as 9/5. And what does this have to do with Goku Day? Well, it is related to the pronunciation of the numbers 5 and 9.

In Japanese, the pronunciation of these numbers is “Go” and “Ku”, respectively. Thus, reading them together would sound the same as the name of the character in the animation.

Thus, the reason why Goku Day is celebrated on 5/9 is because of one of the ways in which both numbers can be intoned phonetically.

More ephemeris

1605 – LITERARY CLASSIC. The Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra publishes in Madrid the first part of the novel “El ingenioso hidalgo don Quixote de la Mancha”, a Spanish-language masterpiece and one of the most important in universal literature. The second part was published in 1615.

1867 – BS. AS. FOOTBALL CLUB. The British brothers Thomas and James Hogg lead a group of railway workers with whom they found the Buenos Aires Football Club, the first football club in Argentina and South America. The team first practiced soccer but then turned to rugby.

1943 – MASACRE CHANGJIAO. More than 30,000 people are killed in a Japanese army raid on the Chinese town of Changjiao during the war with China. The massacre was ordered by the Japanese general Shunroku Hata, later sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity.

1949 – ADRIÁN PAENZA. Journalist, mathematician and academic Adrián Paenza, winner of four Martín Fierro and two Konex prizes, was born in Buenos Aires.

1952 – ADRIANA VARELA IS BORN. The singer Adriana “La gata” Varela (Beatriz Adriana Lichinchi), one of the most relevant female voices in tango, was born in the Buenos Aires city of Avellaneda. She won two Konex Awards and many others from the Association of Entertainment Chroniclers.She has recorded more than 15 albums.

1962-NACE DAVID GAHAN. The musician and singer David Gahan, vocalist and leader of the electronic music band Depeche Mode, with whom he recorded more than 20 albums, was born in the English city of Epping (Essex, United Kingdom).

1967 – RENE FAVALORO. At the Cleveland Clinic in the city of Cleveland (Ohio, USA), the Argentine heart surgeon René Favaloro performs the first bypass operation of coronary arteries. It was a milestone in the history of heart disease treatments.

1982 – NELIDA LOBATO DEATHS. At the age of 47, the actress and dancer Nélida Lobato (Haydée Nélida Menta), an icon of musical comedy and a figure of the Buenos Aires revue theater in the 1970s, died in Buenos Aires.

2012 – GENDER IDENTITY. The Senate sanctions Law 26,743, which recognizes the citizen’s right to have a self-perceived sexual identity in the national identity document, as well as access to comprehensive health care for transgender people.

2020 – FALLECE LITTLE RICHARD. At the age of 87, the American singer and pianist Little Richard (Richard Wayne Penniman), one of the most influential in the history of music and pioneer of rock and roll, dies in the city of Tullahoma (Tennessee, USA).

2023 – MIGRATORY BIRDS. The International Day of Migratory Birds is celebrated, declared in 2006 by the United Nations Organization to raise awareness among the world population about the care and conservation of these species.

Other ephemeris

1502.- Christopher Columbus leaves Cádiz on his fourth voyage to America.

1846.- US General Zachary Taylor, later US President, defeats Mexican troops near Matamoros, at the mouth of the Rio Grande del Norte.

1919.- The Netherlands recognizes the right to vote for women.

1927.- The city of Canberra is chosen as the seat of the Government of Australia.

1946.- The King of Italy, Victor Emmanuel III, abdicates in favor of his son, who proclaims himself Umberto II.

1949.- At the age of 26, Rainier became the prince of the Monegasques when his grandfather Luis II died.

1950.- The French Robert Schuman and Jean Monnet make public their proposal for European integration, known as the “Schuman Declaration”.

1960.- The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves Enovid 10 magnesium for contraceptive use.

1978.- Found in Rome, inside a car, the body of Aldo Moro, murdered by the Red Brigades after 55 days of kidnapping.

1985.- The European Heads of State and Government decide in Milan to commemorate May 9 as “Europe Day”, in memory of the “Schuman Declaration” (1950).

1989.- Troops loyal to the constitutional government of Guatemala, headed by Vinicio Cerezo, break up a coup attempt by a group of officers expelled from the FAS.

1987.- 183 people die when a plane from the Polish company LOT crashes, after taking off from Warsaw airport.

1990.- Operation Sundevil: the United States Secret Service carries out the first national anti-Hacker raid.

1993.- The ruling Colorado Party wins the first presidential and legislative elections held in Paraguay in 39 years.

1994.- Nelson Mandela is sworn in as the first black president of South Africa.

1996.- The Peruvian-Spanish writer Mario Vargas Llosa is awarded the Peace Prize from the German Publishers and Booksellers Association.

2001.- The French writer and humanist George Steiner is awarded the 2001 Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

2004.- The president of Chechnya, Ajmad Kadírov, dies in an attack in Grozny, during the celebrations of the 59th anniversary of Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

2006.- The National Court intervenes the companies Afinsa and Fórum Filatélico.

2007.- The Prime Minister and 1996 Nobel Peace Prize winner, José Ramos Horta, wins the presidential elections in East Timor.

2011.- The Guatemalan Justice acquits former President Alfonso Portillo (2000-2004) and two of his former ministers of corruption.

2017.- The president of the United States, Donald Trump, dismisses the director of the FBI, James Comey.

2018.- Mahathir Mohamed wins the Malaysian presidential election and at the age of 92 becomes the oldest leader in the world.

2019.- Pope Francis signs a norm that obliges to report any alleged sexual abuse or abuse of power by a cleric.

2020.- Brazil, with 10,627 deaths from coronavirus, exceeds ten thousand deaths and is the most affected country in Latin America.

2022.- 44 inmates die in a riot registered in the Santa Domingo de los Tsáchilas prison, in central Ecuador.

BIRTHS

1883.- José Ortega y Gasset, Spanish writer and philosopher.

1887.- Francisco Alonso, Spanish composer.

1905.- Lilí Alvarez, Spanish tennis player.

1936.- Glenda Jackson, British actress.

.- Albert Finney, British filmmaker.

1937.- Rafael Moneo, Spanish architect.

1947. Victor Ullate, Spanish dancer.

DEATHS

1805.- Johann Christoph Fredrich von Schiller, poeta alemán.

1850.- Joseph Louis Gay-Lussac, French physicist and chemist.

1997.- Marco Ferreri, Italian filmmaker.

2001.- Manuel Moreno Fraginals, Cuban historian.

2003.- Pedro Zarco, Spanish cardiologist, introducer of catheterization.

Source: own and agencies.

