Golden Goose accelerates circularity with Yatay Lab

Listen to the audio version of the article

On Earth Day, which falls on April 22 every year, Golden Goose presented the new Yatay Lab and the launch of online repair services and published its second Sustainability Report, renamed Diary 2022, perhaps to give the idea of ​​how social and environmental sustainability is a path to be committed to day after day and year after year and which must, in fact, be told in every detail and small or great success.

Yatay Lab is this: a further step and progress by Golden Goose in the research and development of circular materials and products and is part of the Forward Agenda outlined in 2022 by Silvio Campara, CEO of the Venetian company that became famous for its handmade sneakers and transformed over the years into a high-end global brand spanning from apparel to accessories. Yatay Lab is also the result of another growth, that of the partnership born in 2022 between Golden Goose and Coronet Group, leader in the research and production of animal-free, bio-based and recycled materials, a reference point for the global luxury market sustainable and made in Italy.

The Lab to experiment with new materials

The Lab is located in Erba (Como), where the Coronet Group is based, and will allow not only to give life to continuous experimentation phases of new materials, but also to verify scalability directly on the Golden Goose product, and to collect any feedback from the consumer. The new materials will subsequently be made available to all luxury players, thus accelerating the circular transformation of the fashion industry, united in fostering a chain of positive changes. In 2022 Golden Goose and Coronet had worked together to develop Yatay B, a bio-based material derived from plant sources (not exploitable in the food chain), which was used for the first time in the conception and creation of Yatay Model 1B, ( the brand’s first bio-based sneaker) and subsequently on a selection of iconic Golden Goose sneakers that have been reinterpreted in this way.

The «Diary 2022» sustainability report

«2022 was an incredible year for our sustainability journey – explains Silvio Campara, who combines the traits of the dreamer with that of the man of doing -. A journey of progress and learning that has helped define who we are and what we want to represent, maintaining our uniqueness and authenticity in all the choices we make. The new Yatay Lab does not limit itself to creating products, but wants to represent a point of reference for circularity, a pole of attraction for dreamers, in search of skills and technical capabilities to transform sustainability needs into tangible solutions». In 2022 Golden Goose opened three Forward Stores in Milan, New York and Dubai, an innovative concept that promotes Repair, Remake, Resell and Recycle services.

At the end of 2022, 45% of transactions in Forward Stores included services offered by the brand (such as shoemaking and tailoring), with repair (especially of sneakers) in the first place. After the success of the repair, available on any product of any brand, Golden Goose is ready to launch the service online as well.