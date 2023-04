Financing costs and banking services are becoming more expensive. This was confirmed by the General Director of Raiffeisen Landesbank Oberösterreich, Heinrich Schaller, on Thursday at the presentation of his bank’s annual balance sheet. Interest rates have already reached a level that makes financing, for example real estate or larger purchases, more difficult. But that’s not the end yet. It is to be expected that the European Central Bank (ECB) will at least keep interest rates up