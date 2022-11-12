Original title: Golden Rooster’s new film: Zhang Yimou’s “Man Jianghong” is a fictional story based on the history, and Tony Leung and Andy Lau’s “Golden Finger” collaborates again

Time Net NewsLet’s take a look at the new film delivery of the Golden Rooster Special Project Promotion Conference!

“Desperate Master Husband” is scheduled to be released on the New Year’s Eve: The film “Desperate Master Husband” starring Chang Yuan and Li Jiaqi, comedy + social topic, the story background is the exchange of genders and the crossing of men into the female world. This film is planned to be released on the New Year’s Eve.

Cai Fanxi and He Lan tease Xu Guanghan and Wang Yaoqing in the new film: “Sadness That Can’t Cry” starring Cai Fanxi, He Landou, Xu Guanghan and Wang Yaoqing.

“Crisis Line” is expected to be released in the first half of next year: “Crisis Line” starring Andy Lau, Zhang Zifeng, Qu Chuxiao, Liu Tao, etc. is expected to hit theaters in the first half of next year.

“Procuratorial Storm” has won the Dragon Label: directed by Mak Zhaohui and starring Huang Jingyu, Bai Baihe, Wang Likun, Wang Qianyuan, Feng Shaofeng, etc., “Procuratorial Storm” has won the Dragon Label and is in the technical trial. The film was set to be released on April 30, 2022, but was later postponed due to the epidemic.

Zhang Yimou’s new film “Man Jiang Hong” is exposed: Zhang Yimou’s new film “Man Jiang Hong” is a fictional story based on a certain historical basis. It is a suspense film with many reversals, which is different from all previous suspense films. This film explores whether life is more important or spiritual inheritance is more important.

Zhang Xiaofei and Hui Yinghong are on the same stage. Tony Leung and Andy Lau partner again: After 18 years in "Infernal Affairs", Andy Lau and Tony Leung have collaborated again, and the two of them have contributed superb acting skills in "Goldfinger". "Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department" is expected to be released: Yang Haoyu, Alia and others starring, Pingyao's award-winning, high-profile "absurd and strange film". "When the Wind Rising" will be released in 2023: "When the Wind Rising" starring Aaron Kwok, Tony Leung, Du Juan and others will be released in 2023. Wang Baoqiang's new film returns to reality: Wang Baoqiang's second directing work, the film "In the Octagonal Cage" returns to reality, starring Chen Yongsheng, Wang Xun and others. Peng Yuchang's partner Ding Yuxi: Peng Yuchang and Ding Yuxi starred in "Game of Genius", a suspenseful thriller theme, a mirror image of the lives of two teenagers, and an adventure game of destiny. Tong Liya cooperates with Wu Yuhan: Tong Liya and Wu Yuhan starred in the feature film "I Through the Storm", the film focuses on domestic violence incidents. Huang Bo's partner Yan Ni: "Learning Dad" starred by Huang Bo and Yan Ni, the two act as husband and wife, facing the "chicken baby dilemma". Zhang Ruonan and Wu Yuhan: Zhang Ruonan and Wu Yuhan starred in "Please Don't Believe Her". Qiao Shan Bai Ke Comedy Movie: The comedy film "Good Luck" is starred by Qiao Shan, Huang Cai Lun, Bai Ke, Mimi and others.

