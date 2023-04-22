González Barral surprised the candidates in the Pro Kart

Lisandro González Barral became the main figure that had the beginning of the second date of the convener of the Pro Kart contest that was fulfilled this afternoon at the Isla Jordán kart track, where tomorrow the classification will be completed with another six categories.

González Barral, one of the several visitors who responded to the call, was left with an impeccable victory in the 150 cc Pro Kart category, the most attractive of those that were at the beginning of the programming. The final had an exciting definition in which he surpassed Agustín Fulini, who won the first date, by just 14/100. They completed Lucas López, Mauro Siri, Bautista Zúñiga and Camila Moriones.

Marco Alzamendi surprised the favorites in the Pro Kart 150 cc. Track, surpassing in a close definition the champion Luca Bertoia, leader of the contest, already Manuel Tussedu. Further behind are Jerónimo Peñuñuri, Facundo Franciscovich and Paulo Bistolfi.

Thiago Chiriotti was back in front and took revenge in the sprint, where he prevailed in the final after an impeccable job, beating Maruano Fúrfuro, Agustín Escobar, Valentina Sierpina, Iñaki Hernández and Felipe Debasa, who won the first.

The decisive part of the second date will begin tomorrow at 9 with the participation of the 110 cc junior, promotional, 150 cc Pro Kart categories. junior, master, senior 125 cc., which will participate together although with separate classification, and promotional 150 cc..



