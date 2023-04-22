THE WOMAN WHO LOVES YOU, TAKES CARE OF YOU « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection) When a woman tells you: “Don’t drink” “Come home early” “Don’t get together with them” “Don’t fight”, it’s because she really loves you, because she couldn’t bear to see you lying around one day in a hospital bed or looking at you in a box.

Value the woman who cares about you, value the woman who, even if you are angry, hugs you and tells you “Calm down, my love.”

That despite the fact that at that moment you will not care about anything she told you, she is there next to you telling you “don’t do it”.

Because a woman who doesn’t say anything to you is because she doesn’t care about you because she really doesn’t care.

Value that woman who from worrying about you so much ends up being the screwed up, the hateful one, the unbearable one. But she does it because she cares about you. because I assure you that another will not be with you in the most difficult moments of your life, nor will another one grab you when you are about to commit something crazy, she truly values ​​the one who supports you, the one who helps you get ahead. Not the one that lets you do whatever you want so that you end up in a box straight to your burial.

THAT’S WHY WHEN A WOMAN TELLS US SOMETHING, WE HAVE TO PAY ATTENTION TO HER, OBEYING IS NOT THAT WE ARE DOMINATED, COMMANDED BY THE WOMAN…. BUT THEY WANT OUR GOOD THAT WE ARE SAFE AND HEALTHY. I HOPE THIS BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE SERVES YOU FOR REFLECTION AND WE TAKE AWARENESS, MANY MEN WHO SOMETIMES SIN AS SEXISTS

