Goodbye to Jean-François Fogel, he was the pioneer of digital journalism
The French journalist and essayist Jean-François Fogel, considered one of the pioneers of digital journalism worldwide, died on Sunday 19 March in Paris at the age of 76 following a cerebral hemorrhage.

Fogel began his career as a journalist at the France Presse agency, and then worked for various publications, including the daily «Libération» and the weekly «Le Point».

From 1994 to 2009 he worked for «Le Monde», contributing to the creation of the digital platform of the newspaper. He has been developing the LeMonde.fr website since 2000. He had previously participated in the relaunch of the newspaper with the creation of a new format in 1994.

Between 2009 and 2017 Fogel created from scratch the digital information platform of France Televisions (French public television), called Franceinfo.

A well-known consultant on digital information platforms, he was director of the Executive Master in Media and Digital Management of SciencesPo in Paris, where he also taught at the school of journalism, and lectured on the topic of digital journalism in every part of the world.

